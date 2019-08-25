Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/25/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Disney Stores Headed to 25 Target Locations

Target and Disney have joined forces to open dedicated Disney Stores in about two dozen Target locations starting this fall, the latest example of a large retailer offering a specialty shop within its walls. 

 
Deutsche Bank and UBS Explored European Banking Alliance

Deutsche Bank and UBS had talks as recently as mid-June to form an unusual alliance of investment-banking operations, according to people familiar with the discussions. 

 
Hedge Funds Wager China's HNA Will Look After Foreign Investors

Hedge funds have made quick profits on debt tied to HNA Group, even as the airlines-to-hotels conglomerate has scaled back internationally and fallen behind on other obligations. 

 
New Details Emerge Over Mallinckrodt's Role in Opioid Crisis

More details and questions about Mallinckrodt's role in the opioid crisis are emerging, including whether it effectively guarded against products leaving legal distribution channels. 

 
The Atlantic, Propped Up by Laurene Powell Jobs, Charts New Course

The Atlantic magazine, which has beefed up its staff and expanded its coverage in the past 18 months, faces a test when it launches a new paywall strategy sometime after Labor Day. 

 
Disney Enlists Superfans as It Prepares to Face Off Against Netflix

Disney's high-profile attempt to compete in streaming was center stage at D23, where a slew of new shows and movies for Disney+ was announced and fans were offered a three-year deal for the service at a deep discount. 

 
Bankrupt Philadelphia Refinery Gets Look From Another Potential Bidder

The damaged Philadelphia Energy Solutions fuel refinery is being considered for possible purchase by a local company that wants to make renewable diesel and jet and marine fuels at the site, potentially saving jobs. 

 
Nissan and Carlos Ghosn Spar Over Yacht

A 120-foot yacht has become the latest bone of contention between Japanese auto maker Nissan Motor Co. and its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. 

 
VMware Goes Beyond Dell Family Matters

With its stock price being beaten down, software maker VMware will have to show it can juggle two complex acquisitions and while still managing some tricky Dell family relationships. 

 
Qualcomm Taps Second Interim CFO This Year

Qualcomm Inc. said Friday its interim finance chief David Wise is retiring.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.73% 6.359 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.46% 435 End-of-day quote.-23.95%
NETFLIX -1.85% 291.44 Delayed Quote.8.88%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.69% 658.9 End-of-day quote.-23.03%
QUALCOMM -4.71% 73.52 Delayed Quote.29.19%
RENAULT -1.35% 50.47 Real-time Quote.-7.48%
SPAR GROUP INC -5.79% 1.14 Delayed Quote.112.69%
UBS GROUP -0.91% 10.345 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
VMWARE, INC. -9.94% 133.42 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
