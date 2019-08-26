Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Fortescue Annual Profit Surges, Final Dividend Doubles

Fortescue Metals Group said its annual profit more than tripled and it would double its final dividend as the Australian miner benefited from a surge in iron-ore prices. 

 
Deutsche Bank and UBS Explored European Banking Alliance

Deutsche Bank and UBS had talks as recently as mid-June to form an unusual alliance of investment-banking operations, according to people familiar with the discussions. 

 
Disney Stores Headed to 25 Target Locations

Target and Disney have joined forces to open dedicated Disney Stores in about two dozen Target locations starting this fall, the latest example of a large retailer offering a specialty shop within its walls. 

 
Hedge Funds Wager China's HNA Will Look After Foreign Investors

Hedge funds have made quick profits on debt tied to HNA Group, even as the airlines-to-hotels conglomerate has scaled back internationally and fallen behind on other obligations. 

 
New Details Emerge Over Mallinckrodt's Role in Opioid Crisis

More details and questions about Mallinckrodt's role in the opioid crisis are emerging, including whether it effectively guarded against products leaving legal distribution channels. 

 
Megvii Technology Plans Hong Kong Listing

China-based artificial intelligence company Megvii Technology Ltd. is planning an initial public offering, which will be the first such company to be listed on the Hong Kong bourse, if successful. 

 
The Atlantic, Propped Up by Laurene Powell Jobs, Charts New Course

The Atlantic magazine, which has beefed up its staff and expanded its coverage in the past 18 months, faces a test when it launches a new paywall strategy sometime after Labor Day. 

 
Disney Enlists Superfans as It Prepares to Face Off Against Netflix

Disney's high-profile attempt to compete in streaming was center stage at D23, where a slew of new shows and movies for Disney+ was announced and fans were offered a three-year deal for the service at a deep discount. 

 
Nissan and Carlos Ghosn Spar Over Yacht

A 120-foot yacht has become the latest bone of contention between Japanese auto maker Nissan Motor Co. and its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. 

 
Bankrupt Philadelphia Refinery Gets Look From Another Potential Bidder

The damaged Philadelphia Energy Solutions fuel refinery is being considered for possible purchase by a local company that wants to make renewable diesel and jet and marine fuels at the site, potentially saving jobs.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.02% 6.395 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -5.28% 7.17 End-of-day quote.80.67%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.46% 435 End-of-day quote.-23.95%
NETFLIX -1.85% 291.44 Delayed Quote.8.88%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.69% 658.9 End-of-day quote.-23.03%
RENAULT 1.39% 51.15 Real-time Quote.-7.48%
SPAR GROUP INC -5.79% 1.14 Delayed Quote.112.69%
UBS GROUP 0.10% 10.355 Delayed Quote.-15.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aStocks edge higher as Trump acts to ease China trade tensions
RE
06:28aGlobal stocks edge higher as Trump acts to ease China trade tensions
RE
06:26aTrump says China talks coming, Beijing calls for trade war resolution
RE
06:20aChina's housing market set to slow as Beijing talks tough - Reuters poll
RE
06:13aOil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension
RE
06:12aTRUMP, ASKED IF COULD DELAY CHINA TARIFFS, SAYS : 'Anything is possible'
RE
06:07aKenyan shilling trading in tight range amid excess money market liquidity
RE
06:05aEPIC adds Cecille Feliciano in Los Angeles CA
SE
05:58aJapan denies it gave Trump too much in trade talks
RE
05:44aTrump says hopes doesn't have to consider tariffs on German cars
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group