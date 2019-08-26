Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/26/2019 | 02:16pm BST
Amgen to Buy Celgene's Otezla for $13.4 Billion

Amgen agreed to buy the psoriasis treatment Otezla from Celgene for $13.4 billion in cash, in a deal that would pave the way for Bristol-Myers Squibb to complete its acquisition of Celgene. 

 
AstraZeneca Has What Drug Stocks Need

The British drugs giant has reinvented itself into an oncology powerhouse with solid growth prospects. 

 
Drone Ambitions Soar to the Stratosphere

Airbus, Boeing and SoftBank subsidiaries are developing stratospheric drones, which could fly unaided for months and take pictures or beam down internet services some 60,000 feet or more to the ground. 

 
Buyback Season Isn't Over for All Big Tech Firms

Share repurchases by major companies have been cooling, but tech giants like Google and Facebook have good reason to keep buying. 

 
Fortescue Annual Profit Surges, Final Dividend Doubles

Fortescue Metals Group said its annual profit more than tripled and it would double its final dividend as the Australian miner benefited from a surge in iron-ore prices. 

 
Deutsche Bank and UBS Explored European Banking Alliance

Deutsche Bank and UBS had talks as recently as mid-June to form an unusual alliance of investment-banking operations, according to people familiar with the discussions. 

 
Disney Stores Headed to 25 Target Locations

Target and Disney have joined forces to open dedicated Disney Stores in about two dozen Target locations starting this fall, the latest example of a large retailer offering a specialty shop within its walls. 

 
Hedge Funds Wager China's HNA Will Look After Foreign Investors

Hedge funds have made quick profits on debt tied to HNA Group, even as the airlines-to-hotels conglomerate has scaled back internationally and fallen behind on other obligations. 

 
New Details Emerge Over Mallinckrodt's Role in Opioid Crisis

More details and questions about Mallinckrodt's role in the opioid crisis are emerging, including whether it effectively guarded against products leaving legal distribution channels. 

 
Megvii Technology Plans Hong Kong Listing

China-based artificial intelligence company Megvii Technology Ltd. is planning an initial public offering, which will be the first such company to be listed on the Hong Kong bourse, if successful.

AIRBUS SE 0.33% 122.88 Real-time Quote.46.05%
ALPHABET -3.18% 1153.58 Delayed Quote.10.39%
AMGEN -2.13% 199.08 Delayed Quote.2.27%
ASTRAZENECA -0.14% 7314 Delayed Quote.24.52%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.45% 356.01 Delayed Quote.10.39%
CELGENE CORPORATION -1.80% 93.99 Delayed Quote.46.65%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.52% 6.394 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
FACEBOOK -2.36% 177.75 Delayed Quote.35.59%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -5.28% 7.17 End-of-day quote.80.67%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.15% 4738 End-of-day quote.-32.36%
UBS GROUP -0.05% 10.345 Delayed Quote.-15.45%
