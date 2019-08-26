Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/26/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
AT&T Telecom Chief John Donovan to Retire

One of AT&T Inc.'s top executives John Donovan said he would retire Oct. 1, leaving an opening atop the telecom giant's biggest division. 

 
Facebook Wins Appeal Against German Data-Collection Ban

Facebook won an appeal to a German antitrust edict regarding how it collects user data across its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, an initial victory for the social-media giant as it faces wide scrutiny from regulators in Europe and U.S. 

 
Carlos Ghosn Ran a Tech Fund-Using Millions From an Executive at a Nissan Partner

The operation, known only to a handful of people, adds crucial new details to what investigators and those close to Ghosn see as the most serious criminal charge against the former auto CEO. Nissan wasn't aware of the relationship. A Ghosn spokeswoman said it was normal that these investments were private. 

 
Bristol-Myers Moves Closer to Buying Celgene

Bristol-Myers cleared a major hurdle to complete its acquisition of Celgene, after the two companies agreed to sell a skin treatment for $13.4 billion in a deal aimed at addressing antitrust concerns from regulators. 

 
Kraft Heinz Replaces Finance Chief

Kraft Heinz Co. replaced its chief financial officer and made other executive changes, the latest attempts to address accounting errors and weak sales that have slashed the value of the food giant's brands and shares. 

 
Shares of Pitney Bowes Gain on Sale of Software Business

Shares of Pitney Bowes rose after the shipping-services company said it struck a deal to sell its software business, part of a broader move to slim down its portfolio. 

 
AstraZeneca Has What Drug Stocks Need

The British drugs giant has reinvented itself into an oncology powerhouse with solid growth prospects. 

 
Drone Ambitions Soar to the Stratosphere

Airbus, Boeing and SoftBank subsidiaries are developing stratospheric drones, which could fly unaided for months and take pictures or beam down internet services some 60,000 feet or more to the ground. 

 
Buyback Season Isn't Over for All Big Tech Firms

Share repurchases by major companies have been cooling, but tech giants like Google and Facebook have good reason to keep buying. 

 
Fortescue Annual Profit Surges, Final Dividend Doubles

Fortescue Metals Group said its annual profit more than tripled and it would double its final dividend as the Australian miner benefited from a surge in iron-ore prices.


share via e-mail
0
