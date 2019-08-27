Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/27/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Google Warns Against Blocking 'Cookies' Entirely, Triggering Criticism

After promising to offer tools to let users limit "cookies," which help internet and ad companies track users, Alphabet's Google suggested it won't go any further, saying that blocking cookies entirely could be counterproductive for user privacy. 

 
Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $572 Million in Opioid Case

An Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for contributing to the state's opioid-addiction crisis, a verdict that could signal further findings of liability for drug companies facing similar cases. 

 
Globalfoundries Launches Legal Battle Against Taiwan Semiconductor, Also Targets Manufacturers

Chip maker Globalfoundries has launched a legal attack on several fronts against larger rival Taiwan Semiconductor, including a request that the U.S. government impose an import ban that could hit items such as iPhones, Lenovo laptops and other electronic devices. 

 
Carlos Ghosn Ran a Tech Fund-Using Millions From an Executive at a Nissan Partner

The operation, known only to a handful of people, adds crucial new details to what investigators and those close to Ghosn see as the most serious criminal charge against the former auto CEO. Nissan wasn't aware of the relationship. A Ghosn spokeswoman said it was normal that these investments were private. 

 
Glassdoor's Operating Chief to Become Its Next CEO

Glassdoor's head of operations will be the employer-ratings provider's next chief executive, taking the helm from the co-founder with plans on growing the platform and continuing efforts to stop users from gaming it. 

 
Creditors Question Emerge Energy Restructuring Process

Unsecured creditors of fracking-sand supplier Emerge Energy Services are questioning whether the company's lenders and equity sponsor had improper influence in the run-up to its bankruptcy. 

 
Brazil's Odebrecht Files for Bankruptcy in U.S., Too

The Brazilian construction conglomerate filed for chapter 15 bankruptcy, seeking U.S. recognition of the largest-ever bankruptcy in Latin America. 

 
Ferdinand Piëch, Who Transformed Volkswagen, Dies at 82

The grandson of the original designer of the Volkswagen Beetle and a towering figure in the modern automotive history died Sunday. He was 82. 

 
Disney Tries to Lock Down Fans for Streaming War

With Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and the 20th Century Fox library under its wing, Walt Disney owns some of the most powerful entertainment properties in the business. That gives it one of the most powerful fan bases-the kind of people most likely to lock themselves into a long-term relationship with the company. 

 
Lyft Shares Rally on Hopes Price Increases Will Drive Profit

Shares of ride-hailing app Lyft got a boost after Guggenheim analysts predicted the company could be profitable sooner than expected.

