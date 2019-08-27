Smucker Shares Fall, but Consumer Staples Are Poised to Bounce

J.M. Smucker shares fell sharply after it reported earnings, dragging down the hot consumer-staples sector.

BP Sells Alaskan Operations to Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 Billion

BP PLC on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell all its interests and operations in Alaska to Hilcorp Energy Co. for $5.6 billion.

Former Google Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets

Anthony Levandowski was charged by federal authorities with 33 counts of trade-secret theft.

Fall in Tobacco Sales Spurs Philip Morris, Altria to Talk Merger

Marlboro makers Philip Morris International and Altria Group are in advanced talks to merge, a potential blockbuster deal that would reunite two tobacco giants struggling with shrinking demand.

What Trade War? China's First Costco Draws Crowds of Shoppers

The grand opening of China's first Costco warehouse store in Shanghai demonstrated solid demand from Chinese shoppers for U.S. products, if the price is right.

Cboe Was a Winner From Recent Market Turmoil

Investors have turned to products from Cboe Global Markets to bet on volatility as markets have grown rockier. Shares of the exchange operator, which is known for Wall Street's "fear gauge," have rallied 23% this year, outpacing its peers.

Smucker Is Hit by Weaker Prices for Its Coffee and Peanut Butter

J.M. Smucker said falling prices for coffee and peanut butter, two of its key products, hurt results in its latest quarter.

Papa John's Taps Arby's Head as CEO

Papa John's hired Arby's President Rob Lynch as its chief executive, the pizza chain's second change at the top in less than two years amid falling sales and controversies.

Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $572 Million in Opioid Case

An Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for contributing to the state's opioid-addiction crisis, a verdict that could signal further findings of liability for drug companies facing similar cases.

Google Warns Against Blocking 'Cookies' Entirely, Triggering Criticism

After promising to offer tools to let users limit "cookies," which help internet and ad companies track users, Alphabet's Google suggested it won't go any further, saying that blocking cookies entirely could be counterproductive for user privacy.