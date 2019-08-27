BP to Exit Alaska With $5.6 Billion Sale

BP, a leading oil company in Alaska for six decades, is selling all of its assets in the state to Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 billion. The British company's departure marks the latest blow to the Alaskan oil sector.

Former Google Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets

Anthony Levandowski, a pioneer of self-driving car technology who left Google for Uber, was charged by federal authorities with 33 counts of trade-secret theft.

J&J Shares Buoyed by Opioid Judgement Seen as Light

Johnson & Johnson shares rallied after a judge's order that the company pay for Oklahoma's opioid crisis allayed investors' worst fears.

Fall in Tobacco Sales Spurs Philip Morris, Altria to Talk Merger

Marlboro makers Philip Morris International and Altria Group are in advanced talks to merge, a potential blockbuster deal that would reunite two tobacco giants struggling with shrinking demand.

What Trade War? China's First Costco Draws Crowds of Shoppers

The grand opening of China's first Costco warehouse store in Shanghai demonstrated solid demand from Chinese shoppers for U.S. products, if the price is right.

Cboe Was a Winner From Recent Market Turmoil

Investors have turned to products from Cboe Global Markets to bet on volatility as markets have grown rockier. Shares of the exchange operator, which is known for Wall Street's "fear gauge," have rallied 23% this year, outpacing its peers.

Smucker Is Hit by Weaker Prices for Its Coffee and Peanut Butter

J.M. Smucker said falling prices for coffee and peanut butter, two of its key products, hurt results in its latest quarter.

Papa John's Taps Arby's Head as CEO

Papa John's hired Arby's President Rob Lynch as its chief executive, the pizza chain's second change at the top in less than two years amid falling sales and controversies.

Google Warns Against Blocking 'Cookies' Entirely, Triggering Criticism

After promising to offer tools to let users limit "cookies," which help internet and ad companies track users, Alphabet's Google suggested it won't go any further, saying that blocking cookies entirely could be counterproductive for user privacy.

As Automatic Braking Becomes More Common in Cars, So Do Driver Complaints

Automatic emergency-braking systems that are promoted as a safety feature in vehicles don't always work as intended and at times activate when there is no risk of a crash, drivers say.