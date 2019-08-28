Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/28/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Toyota to Buy 4.9% of Suzuki Motor Shares for $908 Million

Toyota Motor said it would buy a 4.9% stake in Suzuki Motor for Y96 billion ($908 million), nearly three years after the two auto makers first began considering a business partnership. 

 
Purdue Pharma in Talks to Resolve Opioid Cases Through Bankruptcy

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, are in talks with state and local governments to resolve more than 2,000 opioid cases in a deal valued at between $10 billion and $12 billion. 

 
Peloton to Pursue Nasdaq Listing, Dual-Class Stock Structure in IPO

Peloton Interactive is moving ahead with an initial public offering, a test of investors' appetite for the high-end fitness category as the company's efforts to grow equipment and subscription sales has resulted in steep losses. 

 
Liechtenstein Royal Bank Buys Indian Venture Capital Firm From Soros Fund

The private bank of Liechtenstein's royal family has bought an Indian venture-capital firm with about $100 million in assets from one of George Soros's funds to increase its investments in emerging markets companies serving people who earn just a few dollars a day. 

 
Kraft Heinz Reshuffling Shows Balancing Act CFOs Often Take at PE-Backed Firms

The decision by the consumer goods giant to replace its finance chief underscores the high-stakes balancing act performed by CFOs at companies with substantial private-equity backing. 

 
Caribbean Telecom's Bonds Tumble After Earnings Drop

Digicel Group bonds sank deeper into distressed territory after the Caribbean telecom operator posted an earnings decline for the most recent quarter, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
BP to Exit Alaska With $5.6 Billion Sale

BP, a leading oil company in Alaska for six decades, is selling all of its assets in the state to Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 billion. The British company's departure marks the latest blow to the Alaskan oil sector. 

 
J&J Shares Buoyed by Opioid Judgment Seen as Light

Johnson & Johnson shares rallied after a judge's order that the company pay for Oklahoma's opioid crisis allayed investors' worst fears. 

 
Smucker Shares Fall, but Consumer Staples Are Poised to Bounce

J.M. Smucker shares fell sharply after it reported earnings, dragging down the hot consumer-staples sector. 

 
Former Google Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets

Anthony Levandowski, a pioneer of self-driving car technology who left Google for Uber, was charged by federal authorities with 33 counts of trade-secret theft.

