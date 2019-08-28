Hudson's Bay Selling Lord & Taylor to Fashion Subscription Service

Hudson's Bay is selling department-store chain Lord & Taylor to fashion rental subscription service Le Tote.

Coty Ends Partnership With Younique

Coty is cutting its ties with Younique, a social-media-driven cosmetics company it took control of in 2017 for $600 million.

Target's Stock Is Rallying Like It's 2009

Target is on track to close out a volatile month for markets with its biggest gain in more than a decade.

Toyota to Buy 4.9% Stake in Suzuki

Toyota added another Japanese car maker to its growing list of partners, saying Wednesday it would buy a 4.9% stake in Suzuki.

Purdue Pharma in Talks to Resolve Opioid Cases Through Bankruptcy

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, are in talks with state and local governments to resolve more than 2,000 opioid cases in a deal valued at between $10 billion and $12 billion.

Amazon Holds Talks With Indonesian Ride-Hailing Startup Gojek

Amazon and Indonesian ride-hailing startup Gojek have held preliminary talks on a partnership, which could expand the online retail giant's services into a populous new market.

Facebook Ad Prices Surge Due to Barrage by Democratic Hopefuls

An advertising spree on Facebook from Democratic presidential hopefuls is pushing up prices for other campaigns and progressive-advocacy groups.

Varsity Healthcare Closes Third Fund With $417 Million

Varsity Healthcare Partners closed its third fund at $417 million, the lower midmarket health care investor said Wednesday.

Don't Ignore This Message About Slack

Even if the communications technology company can achieve the growth that it expects, its stock looks overpriced.

Amazon Seeks Exclusive Programming for IMDb TV

Amazon is increasing its investment in IMDb TV, its ad-supported streaming service for on-demand movies and television shows, as consumers suggest there is room for alternatives to ad-free subscription video.