News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/28/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Boaz Weinstein Spars With BlackRock and Neuberger

Boaz Weinstein's New York hedge fund Saba Capital is embroiled in separate fights with BlackRock and Neuberger as well as a major law firm over the obscure mechanics of closed-end fund boards. 

 
Box's Revenue Growth Slows

Cloud-software provider Box reported 16% revenue growth in its latest second quarter, slower than the increase seen in the year-ago period. 

 
Guess Sees Little Effect From Potential China Tariffs Increase

Guess shares rose sharply in after-hours trading after the fashion retailer raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year and said it expects minimal effects from further tariffs between the U.S. and China. 

 
Tiffany's Summer Sales Fall as Tourist Spending Continues Slowing

Tiffany & Co. reported a decline in second-quarter sales as it continued to see fewer foreign tourists in its U.S. stores, while disruptions caused by the Hong Kong protests put new pressure on the jewelry company. 

 
Swedbank, Facing Money-Laundering Probe, Hires New CEO

Swedbank AB hired banking and financial industry veteran Jens Henriksson as chief executive to rebuild trust in the company following a money-laundering scandal that led to the ouster of its previous CEO in March. 

 
Apple Tightens Privacy Rules on Siri Recordings After Backlash

Apple said it would no longer automatically retain audio recordings of customers' interactions with its voice assistant, the latest move by a tech company trying to ease privacy concerns. 

 
Consumer Concerns Sink Ditech's Chapter 11 Exit Plan

The judge presiding over Ditech's bankruptcy rejected a proposed restructuring of one of the nation's largest mortgage origination and servicing businesses, ruling the terms weren't fair to borrowers. 

 
McDonald's to Begin Antiharassment Training at U.S. Restaurants

McDonald's intends to train all employees at its U.S. restaurants on antiharassment matters after facing criticism over its handling of the issue. 

 
A Marlboro Tie-Up Has Multiple Choke Points

A merger between Philip Morris International and Altria faces blowback from risk-averse tobacco investors. 

 
A Crypto Miner Cuts Costs and Rides Bitcoin's Price Rise

Hut 8 Mining, a Canadian firm that deals in bitcoin, has returned to profitability, offering a unique look at the impact of the recent rally in the cryptocurrency.

ALTRIA GROUP 1.33% 45.85 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
APPLE 0.67% 205.53 Delayed Quote.30.30%
BITCOIN - EURO -0.30% 8753.183 End-of-day quote.177.96%
BLACKROCK INC 0.81% 413.84 Delayed Quote.4.50%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 3.65% 74.32 Delayed Quote.7.40%
SWEDBANK -0.61% 123.1 Delayed Quote.-37.40%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20pOil prices pegged back by mounting concern over U.S. economy
RE
10:19pHikvision, a surveillance powerhouse, walks U.S.-China tightrope
RE
10:16pOil prices pegged back by mounting concern over U.S. economy
RE
10:03pChina rotates new batch of troops into Hong Kong
RE
09:56pRetailers howl as U.S. trade agency locks in 15% tariffs on September 1
RE
09:51pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Preschool programs reach most Australian children (Media Release)
PU
09:51pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Outer suburbs have highest concentrations of children (Media Release)
PU
09:47pUSDA to probe beef market after Tyson Foods slaughterhouse fire
RE
09:47pHudson's Bay to sell Lord + Taylor for $100 million
RE
09:47pAustralia 2Q Business Investment Soft, Outlook Firm
DJ
