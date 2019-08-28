Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Boaz Weinstein Spars With BlackRock and Neuberger

Boaz Weinstein's New York hedge fund Saba Capital is embroiled in separate fights with BlackRock and Neuberger as well as a major law firm over the obscure mechanics of closed-end fund boards. 

 
Apollo-Backed Rackspace's Bonds Rise on Bond Buyback, CrowdStrike Investment

The San Antonio-based cloud-computing company, backed by Apollo Global Management LLC, also informed investors that it bought back bonds during the quarter, and benefited from an investment in a cybersecurity business that recently went public, the people added. 

 
Box's Revenue Growth Slows

Cloud-software provider Box reported 16% revenue growth in its latest second quarter, slower than the increase seen in the year-ago period. 

 
Guess Sees Little Effect From Potential China Tariffs Increase

Guess shares rose sharply in after-hours trading after the fashion retailer raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year and said it expects minimal effects from further tariffs between the U.S. and China. 

 
Tiffany's Summer Sales Fall as Tourist Spending Continues Slowing

Tiffany & Co. reported a decline in second-quarter sales as it continued to see fewer foreign tourists in its U.S. stores, while disruptions caused by the Hong Kong protests put new pressure on the jewelry company. 

 
Swedbank, Facing Money-Laundering Probe, Hires New CEO

Swedbank AB hired banking and financial industry veteran Jens Henriksson as chief executive to rebuild trust in the company following a money-laundering scandal that led to the ouster of its previous CEO in March. 

 
Apple Tightens Privacy Rules on Siri Recordings After Backlash

Apple said it would no longer automatically retain audio recordings of customers' interactions with its voice assistant, the latest move by a tech company trying to ease privacy concerns. 

 
Consumer Concerns Sink Ditech's Chapter 11 Exit Plan

The judge presiding over Ditech's bankruptcy rejected a proposed restructuring of one of the nation's largest mortgage origination and servicing businesses, ruling the terms weren't fair to borrowers. 

 
McDonald's to Begin Antiharassment Training at U.S. Restaurants

McDonald's intends to train all employees at its U.S. restaurants on antiharassment matters after facing criticism over its handling of the issue. 

 
A Marlboro Tie-Up Has Multiple Choke Points

A merger between Philip Morris International and Altria faces blowback from risk-averse tobacco investors.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP 1.33% 45.85 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC 1.39% 37.11 Delayed Quote.49.14%
APPLE 0.67% 205.53 Delayed Quote.30.30%
BLACKROCK INC 0.81% 413.84 Delayed Quote.4.50%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 3.65% 74.32 Delayed Quote.7.40%
SWEDBANK -0.61% 123.1 Delayed Quote.-37.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48pBOJ policymaker warns of dangers of more easing, widening rift in board
RE
11:47pThai central bank has no plans to impose debt service ratio limit this year
RE
11:35pSamsung heir braces for top court ruling in ex-president bribery case
RE
11:34pSamsung heir braces for top court ruling in ex-president bribery case
RE
11:33pEXCLUSIVE : Japan considers tighter ownership reporting rules to better monitor China, officials say
RE
11:31pMicrosoft says new augmented reality headset to go on sale in Sept
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:55pChina military says will make 'new' contributions to Hong Kong's stability
RE
10:37pChina rotates new batch of troops into Hong Kong
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
2CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED : China rotates Hong Kong troops as protesters call for democracy
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5CHINA GLOBAL PHILANTHROPY INSTITUTE : win the Compassion Award

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group