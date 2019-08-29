Pernod Ricard Doubles Down on Whiskey

French liquor maker Pernod Ricard extended its bet on whiskey, saying it is acquiring the New York-based maker of Jefferson's bourbon and plans to open its first distillery in China.

Energy Companies Set to Get Reprieve on Methane Rules

The Trump administration is moving to erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas business, saying the federal government overstepped its authority when it set limits on what scientists say is a significant contributor to climate change.

Boaz Weinstein Spars With BlackRock and Neuberger

Boaz Weinstein's New York hedge fund Saba Capital is embroiled in separate fights with BlackRock and Neuberger as well as a major law firm over the obscure mechanics of closed-end fund boards.

Veeva's Cloud Can Keep Gaining Altitude

Strong growth and rare profits make this stock worth the sky-high valuation.

Apollo-Backed Rackspace's Bonds Rise on Bond Buyback, CrowdStrike Investment

The San Antonio-based cloud-computing company, backed by Apollo Global Management LLC, also informed investors that it bought back bonds during the quarter, and benefited from an investment in a cybersecurity business that recently went public, the people added.

Trump Steps Up Criticism of Fox News

President Trump is becoming an increasingly sharp critic of cable network Fox News, which has helped staff his administration and amplify many of his messages.

Box's Revenue Growth Slows

Cloud-software provider Box reported 16% revenue growth in its latest second quarter, slower than the increase seen in the year-ago period.

Swedbank, Facing Money-Laundering Probe, Hires New CEO

Swedbank AB hired banking and financial industry veteran Jens Henriksson as chief executive to rebuild trust in the company following a money-laundering scandal that led to the ouster of its previous CEO in March.

Juul Introduces Checkout System to Combat Underage Purchases

As it faces criticism over underage vaping, e-cigarette maker Juul is offering $100 million in incentives to encourage retailers to adopt its new electronic age-verification system.

Guess Sees Little Effect From Potential China Tariffs Increase

Guess shares rose sharply in after-hours trading after the fashion retailer raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year and said it expects minimal effects from further tariffs between the U.S. and China.