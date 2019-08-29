Juul's Marketing Practices Under Investigation by FTC

The Federal Trade Commission's investigation adds pressure on the e-cigarette maker whose products are blamed for a rise in teen vaping.

Best Buy Lowers Sales Forecast, Citing Tariffs' Toll

Best Buy reported disappointing sales in the second quarter and narrowed its revenue forecast for the year citing the impact of tariffs, sending shares of the electronics retailer down sharply.

Apple Opens Door to iPhone Repairs by More Outside Vendors

Apple is set to authorize independent businesses to repair iPhones and other Apple devices using the same parts and tools used by its stores and current network of service providers.

Deere Replaces CEO as Machinery Sales Sag

Deere & Co., the farm machinery maker, said Thursday its president, John May, would succeed Samuel Allen as chief executive in November.

Honeywell Won't Face SEC Charges Related To Asbestos Accounting

Honeywell International Inc. said securities regulators have decided not to pursue any actions related to an investigation into how it accounted for asbestos-related liabilities.

UBS Nabs Top Ex-Credit Suisse Banker

UBS has hired Iqbal Khan, the former wealth-management head of Swiss rival Credit Suisse, as part of a broad reshuffle that creates a fresh lineup of potential internal successors to Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti.

Aramco Plans Split IPO, Shunning London, Hong Kong

Saudi Aramco is considering a plan to split the world's largest IPO into two stages, debuting a portion of its shares on the Saudi stock exchange later this year, and following up with an international offering in 2020 or 2021.

Campbell Soup Names New Finance Chief

Campbell Soup named Mick Beekhuizen as its new chief financial officer, as the food manufacturer has struggled to stoke stronger demand for its namesake products.

China Studying Tech Companies' Exposure to U.S. Suppliers

China is studying technology companies' reliance on American suppliers, an apparent attempt to assess their ability to withstand further trade-war shocks as Beijing prepares to roll out a retaliatory blacklist of foreign businesses.

TD Bank Group's Profit Lifted by U.S. Retail Operations

Toronto-Dominion Bank Group joined its largest Canadian rival in slowing spending during its fiscal third quarter amid macroeconomic uncertainty and falling interest rates, which pressured margins.