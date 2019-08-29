Juniper Networks Settles Foreign Bribery Charges

Juniper Networks settled charges that its Russian and Chinese subsidiaries falsified travel expenses and secretly agreed to fund leisure trips for government officials.

U.S. Prosecutors Probe Huawei on New Allegations of Technology Theft

Investigators are looking into episodes in which Huawei was accused of stealing intellectual property from people and companies and how it recruited employees from competitors.

Dell Reports Record Revenue in PC Division

Dell swung to a quarterly profit bolstered by a large tax benefit and record revenue at the division selling everything from laptops to computer workstations.

CFO Change at Campbell Soup Follows an Expected Pattern

Campbell Soup's move to replace its finance chief follows an expected pattern in which new a chief executive selects his or her own finance chief to execute a strategy.

Activist Investors Circling Groupon as Shares Slump

Groupon investors and a few outsiders-including several activist groups-are targeting shareholders who are dissatisfied with Groupon's strategy of boosting its valuation by growing subscriptions.

Senators Want Answers on Listings for Unsafe Amazon Merchandise

Three senators wrote a letter to Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos, asking him to take action to stop the sale of unsafe items and to ensure accurate warning labels on his company's sales platform.

Vice Media Trims Staff at Viceland in Pivot Toward News

The job cuts, some of which took place Thursday, impact about 15 people across multiple departments such as programming, marketing and research, the people said.

Ulta Beauty Cuts Sales Outlook

Ulta Beauty which has been adding stores, warned that sales will slow this year and lowered its profit forecasts.

Lower-Income Shoppers Fuel Gains at Dollar Chains

Dollar General and Dollar Tree separately said sales rose during the most recent quarter and that executives are working to manage the cost of new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Nutanix Buys Its Way Out of a Hole

The embattled network-software stock surges on the company's latest results, despite a huge boost in marketing spend.