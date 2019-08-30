Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Threaten Ballot Fight Over California Gig-Worker Law

The battle over a California bill that could upend the business models of companies that rely on gig workers intensified when three companies threatened to spend a combined $90 million on a ballot measure if a deal can't be reached this year.

Juniper Networks Settles Foreign Bribery Charges

Juniper Networks settled charges that its Russian and Chinese subsidiaries falsified travel expenses and secretly agreed to fund leisure trips for government officials.

U.S. Prosecutors Probe Huawei on New Allegations of Technology Theft

Investigators are looking into episodes in which Huawei was accused of stealing intellectual property from people and companies and how it recruited employees from competitors.

Proposed Opioid Deal With Purdue Drawing Pushback From States

A proposed deal for Purdue Pharma to resolve opioid lawsuits is facing pushback from some state attorneys general who say it doesn't bring in enough cash to satisfy their demands.

Activist Investors Circling Groupon as Shares Slump

Groupon investors and a few outsiders-including several activist groups-are targeting shareholders who are dissatisfied with Groupon's strategy of boosting its valuation by growing subscriptions.

CFO Change at Campbell Soup Follows an Expected Pattern

Campbell Soup's move to replace its finance chief follows an expected pattern in which new a chief executive selects his or her own finance chief to execute a strategy.

Vice Media Trims Staff at Viceland in Pivot Toward News

The job cuts, some of which took place Thursday, impact about 15 people across multiple departments such as programming, marketing and research, the people said.

Dell Reports Record Revenue in PC Division

Dell swung to a quarterly profit bolstered by a large tax benefit and record revenue at the division selling everything from laptops to computer workstations.

Senators Want Answers on Listings for Unsafe Amazon Merchandise

Three senators wrote a letter to Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos, asking him to take action to stop the sale of unsafe items and to ensure accurate warning labels on his company's sales platform.

Ulta Beauty Cuts Sales Outlook

Ulta Beauty which has been adding stores, warned that sales will slow this year and lowered its profit forecasts.