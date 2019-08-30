Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/30/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Campbell Soup's Results Helped by Snacks, Soup Sales

Campbell Soup reported improved profitability, helped by cost cuts and increased sales of snacks and soup in the U.S. 

 
Tesla Raises Price of Model 3 in China Ahead of Tariff Jump

Tesla raised its prices in China ahead of new tariffs on imported U.S. cars, increasing the pressure on the electric-vehicle maker to fast-track production at its new Shanghai plant 

 
Allergan to Pay $5 Million to Settle Ohio Opioid Suit

Drug maker Allergan said it agreed to pay $5 million to settle its part of a landmark federal opioid trial slated to begin in Cleveland in October. 

 
Facebook Said It Aced Brazil Elections. But There Were Doubts.

An internal analysis showed that Facebook fell short in its battle against suspicious behavior and misinformation on its site in the run-up to Brazil's presidential election last year. 

 
Energy Bankruptcies Rise as Investors Lose Taste for Shale

Bankruptcies are rising in the U.S. oil patch as Wall Street's disaffection with shale companies reverberates through the industry. 

 
The Bear Case Against Amazon

Wall Street's optimism about the internet juggernaut suggests that a lot of good news is already priced into Amazon's stock. As the company's challenges mount, it might not take much bad news to disappoint investors. 

 
Companies Say They Can Ignore Cost of U.S. Rule Ending International Tax Maneuver

Some companies aren't recognizing the costs of retroactive Treasury Department regulations released in June, which were meant to address tax abuses during gaps resulting from the 2017 tax law. 

 
Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Threaten Ballot Fight Over California Gig-Worker Law

The battle over a California bill that could upend the business models of companies that rely on gig workers intensified when three companies threatened to spend a combined $90 million on a ballot measure if a deal can't be reached this year. 

 
Juniper Networks Settles Foreign Bribery Charges

Juniper Networks settled charges that its Russian and Chinese subsidiaries falsified travel expenses and secretly agreed to fund leisure trips for government officials. 

 
Proposed Opioid Deal With Purdue Draws Pushback

A proposed deal for Purdue Pharma to resolve opioid lawsuits is facing pushback from some state attorneys general who say it doesn't bring in enough cash to satisfy their demands.

ALLERGAN PLC -0.20% 159.66 Delayed Quote.19.69%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 3.19% 43.31 Delayed Quote.31.28%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.70% 4.5806 Delayed Quote.4.13%
FACEBOOK 2.10% 185.57 Delayed Quote.41.56%
JUNIPER NETWORKS 1.71% 23.17 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.05% 60.33 Delayed Quote.10.90%
TESLA INC. 2.84% 221.71 Delayed Quote.-33.38%
WTI -0.30% 56.45 Delayed Quote.22.42%
