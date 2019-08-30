Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Hotter Soup and Snack Sales Lift Campbell's Results

Campbell Soup reported improved profitability in its latest quarter thanks to cost cuts and increased sales of soup and snacks in the U.S. 

 
Tesla Raises Price of Model 3 in China Ahead of Tariff Jump

Tesla raised its prices in China ahead of new tariffs on imported U.S. cars, increasing the pressure on the electric-vehicle maker to fast-track production at its new Shanghai plant. 

 
Allergan to Pay $5 Million to Settle Ohio Opioid Suit

Drug maker Allergan said it agreed to pay $5 million to settle its part of a landmark federal opioid trial slated to begin in Cleveland in October. 

 
Facebook Said It Aced Brazil Elections. But There Were Doubts.

An internal analysis showed that Facebook fell short in its battle against suspicious behavior and misinformation on its site in the run-up to Brazil's presidential election last year. 

 
Energy Bankruptcies Rise as Investors Lose Taste for Shale

Bankruptcies are rising in the U.S. oil patch as Wall Street's disaffection with shale companies reverberates through the industry. 

 
The Bear Case Against Amazon

Wall Street's optimism about the internet juggernaut suggests that a lot of good news is already priced into Amazon's stock. As the company's challenges mount, it might not take much bad news to disappoint investors. 

 
A Tokyo Listing for Aramco Highlights Japan's Less-Stringent Disclosure Rules

A Tokyo listing by Saudi Arabia's Aramco would boost Japan's effort to re-establish itself as a global financial center, but it could also highlight areas in which the country has laxer disclosure standards. 

 
Companies Say They Can Ignore Cost of U.S. Tax Rule

Some companies aren't recognizing the costs of Treasury regulations meant to address tax abuses during gaps resulting from the 2017 tax law. Newell Brands, which makes Elmer's Glue, faces up to $220 million in taxes. 

 
Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Threaten Ballot Fight Over California Gig-Worker Law

The battle over a California bill that could upend the business models of companies that rely on gig workers intensified when three companies threatened to spend a combined $90 million on a ballot measure if a deal can't be reached this year. 

 
Proposed Opioid Deal With Purdue Draws Pushback

A proposed deal for Purdue Pharma to resolve opioid lawsuits is facing pushback from some state attorneys general who say it doesn't bring in enough cash to satisfy their demands.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLERGAN PLC -0.08% 159.53 Delayed Quote.19.69%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 6.53% 46.07 Delayed Quote.31.28%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.39% 4.5429 Delayed Quote.4.13%
FACEBOOK -0.84% 183.98 Delayed Quote.41.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.35% 59.04 Delayed Quote.10.90%
NEWELL BRANDS 0.36% 16.52 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
TESLA INC. 1.38% 224.96 Delayed Quote.-33.38%
WTI -2.86% 54.94 Delayed Quote.22.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02pNASA NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINIST : An Atmospheric Science Workout
PU
02:02pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Minister must get the meat factories to come forward with real proposals
PU
01:57pU.S. Consumer Spending Rose Sharply in July -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:55pWall Street flattens out into Labor Day weekend
RE
01:50pHints of factory-driven slowdown in key 2020 U.S. election states
RE
01:46pW. WILL : Johnson says he will continue to bring down public debt
RE
01:39pOil falls ahead of hurricane but set for weekly gain as trade row eases
RE
01:34pOil falls ahead of hurricane but set for weekly gain as trade row eases
RE
01:25pDollar flat, yuan falls ahead of new tariffs this weekend
RE
01:18pSome temporary weights on U.S. inflation ease in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax
4Oil falls ahead of hurricane but set for weekly gain as trade row eases
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group