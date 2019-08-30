Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/30/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
General Electric Gets Most of Shareholder Lawsuit Dismissed

A federal judge dismissed much of a major shareholder lawsuit against General Electric, knocking down several securities fraud allegations related to accounting at its insurance and power businesses. 

 
Jana Partners Takes 9% Stake in Bloomin' Brands

Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has taken a 9% stake in Bloomin' Brands Inc. and plans to push for changes at the parent company of the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain. 

 
United Airlines Strikes MAX Flights Into December

United Airlines is extending cancellations of flights on the Boeing 737 MAX, but still plans to resume service with the grounded aircraft before Christmas. 

 
Hotter Soup and Snack Sales Lift Campbell's Results

Campbell Soup reported improved profitability in its latest quarter thanks to cost cuts and increased sales of soup and snacks in the U.S. 

 
Tesla Raises Price of Model 3 in China Ahead of Tariff Jump

Tesla raised its prices in China ahead of new tariffs on imported U.S. cars, increasing the pressure on the electric-vehicle maker to fast-track production at its new Shanghai plant. 

 
Allergan to Pay $5 Million to Settle Ohio Opioid Suit

Drug maker Allergan said it agreed to pay $5 million to settle its part of a landmark federal opioid trial slated to begin in Cleveland in October. 

 
Facebook Said It Aced Brazil Elections. But There Were Doubts.

An internal analysis showed that Facebook fell short in its battle against suspicious behavior and misinformation on its site in the run-up to Brazil's presidential election last year. 

 
Energy Bankruptcies Rise as Investors Lose Taste for Shale

Bankruptcies are rising in the U.S. oil patch as Wall Street's disaffection with shale companies reverberates through the industry. 

 
The Bear Case Against Amazon

Wall Street's optimism about the internet juggernaut suggests that a lot of good news is already priced into Amazon's stock. As the company's challenges mount, it might not take much bad news to disappoint investors. 

 
A Tokyo Listing for Aramco Highlights Japan's Less-Stringent Disclosure Rules

A Tokyo listing by Saudi Arabia's Aramco would boost Japan's effort to re-establish itself as a global financial center, but it could also highlight areas in which the country has laxer disclosure standards.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLERGAN PLC -0.25% 159.26 Delayed Quote.19.69%
BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC 8.59% 18.21 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.04% 362.4626 Delayed Quote.12.48%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 4.73% 45.37 Delayed Quote.31.28%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.49% 4.5333 Delayed Quote.4.13%
FACEBOOK -1.06% 183.54 Delayed Quote.41.56%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.17% 8.205 Delayed Quote.7.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.45% 58.8 Delayed Quote.10.90%
TESLA INC. 1.39% 224.77 Delayed Quote.-33.38%
WTI -2.90% 54.86 Delayed Quote.22.42%
03:32pGeneral Motors cuts some 350 jobs in Thailand operations
RE
03:32pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Delek Companies to Enhance Environmental Protections to Settle U.S. and Arkansas Claims for Magnolia, Arkansas, Oil Spill
PU
03:27pPHMSA PIPELINE AND HAZARDOUS MATERIALS SAFETY : Takes Action to Assist with Hurricane Dorian Preparedness and Response Efforts
PU
03:22pUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : Private sector's critical role for Africa's development and SDGs highlighted at TICAD7 during UNDP chief's visit to Japan
PU
03:22pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn — July 2019
PU
03:22pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — July 2019
PU
03:21pWall Street slips on mixed data, looming tariffs ahead of market holiday
RE
03:18pToxic chemical at PES refinery mostly cleared, aiding probe of June blaze
RE
03:18pArgentine peso, bond prices fall further as S&P rating cut prompts selling
RE
03:18pIMF board to meet for informal session about Argentina -spokesperson
RE
