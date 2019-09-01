Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/01/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
New Delays Could Keep Boeing 737 MAX Grounded Into Holiday Travel Season

Friction between Boeing Co. and international air-safety authorities threatens a new delay in bringing the grounded 737 MAX fleet back into service in time for the December holiday travel season. 

 
CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter Account Was Hacked, Company Says

Several erratic tweets, including racist and anti-Semitic slurs, were posted from the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. 

 
Google to Pay Millions in Fines Over Children's Privacy Issues at YouTube

Google agreed to pay around $200 million to U.S. authorities investigating alleged abuses of children's privacy on YouTube. 

 
Deluxe Entertainment Reaches Deal on Debt-for-Equity Swap With Lenders

Deluxe Entertainment Services, the video-services company backed by financier Ronald Perelman, has reached a deal on the terms of a debt-for-equity swap that will hand control of the company to its senior lenders. 

 
RAIT Financial Trust Files for Bankruptcy

The Philadelphia-based real-estate investment trust has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it plans to sell its assets to a buyer affiliated with Fortress Investment Group for $174.4 million. 

 
General Electric Gets Most of Shareholder Lawsuit Dismissed

A federal judge dismissed much of a major shareholder lawsuit against General Electric, knocking down several securities fraud allegations related to accounting at its insurance and power businesses. 

 
Venture-Capital Stalwart Fights Crypto Crackdown

Andreessen Horowitz, a venture-capital firm known for early investments in companies including Facebook, is putting up a fight against Washington's cryptocurrency crackdown. 

 
Jana Partners Takes 9% Stake in Bloomin' Brands

Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has taken a 9% stake in Bloomin' Brands Inc. and plans to push for changes at the parent company of the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain. 

 
United Airlines Strikes MAX Flights Into December

United Airlines is extending cancellations of flights on the Boeing 737 MAX, but still plans to resume service with the grounded aircraft before Christmas. 

 
Hotter Soup and Snack Sales Lift Campbell's Results

Campbell Soup reported improved profitability in its latest quarter thanks to cost cuts and increased sales of soup and snacks in the U.S.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.24% 1191.41 Delayed Quote.13.93%
BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC 7.58% 18.03 Delayed Quote.0.84%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.37% 364.09 Delayed Quote.12.90%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 3.90% 45 Delayed Quote.36.41%
FACEBOOK 0.05% 185.67 Delayed Quote.41.64%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.73% 8.25 Delayed Quote.8.98%
REVLON INC -0.30% 16.53 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
SQUARE INC -1.59% 61.84 Delayed Quote.10.25%
09/01Oil falls as U.S., China add more tariffs in trade war
09/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
09/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
09/01DOLLAR INDEX : Yen rises, yuan pares losses as Sino-U.S. tariffs kick in
09/01China August Caixin Manufacturing PMI 50.4 vs. 49.9 in July
DJ
09/01STATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Expected updates for population statistics 2019–20
09/01China Silk Road plan needs clean investment safeguards - study
RE
09/01Stocks shiver as new U.S.-China tariffs add to global gloom
RE
09/01Global stocks shiver as new U.S.-China tariffs add to global gloom
RE
09/01CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Island sets its sights on free trade future
PU
