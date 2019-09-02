Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/02/2019 | 07:16am EDT
New Delays Could Keep Boeing 737 MAX Grounded Into Holiday Travel Season

Friction between Boeing Co. and international air-safety authorities threatens a new delay in bringing the grounded 737 MAX fleet back into service in time for the December holiday travel season. 

 
CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter Account Was Hacked, Company Says

Several erratic tweets, including racist and anti-Semitic slurs, were posted from the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. 

 
Google to Pay Millions in Fines Over Children's Privacy Issues at YouTube

Google agreed to pay around $200 million to U.S. authorities investigating alleged abuses of children's privacy on YouTube. 

 
Deluxe Entertainment Reaches Deal on Debt-for-Equity Swap With Lenders

Deluxe Entertainment Services, the video-services company backed by financier Ronald Perelman, has reached a deal on the terms of a debt-for-equity swap that will hand control of the company to its senior lenders. 

 
RAIT Financial Trust Files for Bankruptcy

The Philadelphia-based real-estate investment trust has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it plans to sell its assets to a buyer affiliated with Fortress Investment Group for $174.4 million. 

 
Venture-Capital Stalwart Fights Crypto Crackdown

Andreessen Horowitz, a venture-capital firm known for early investments in companies including Facebook, is putting up a fight against Washington's cryptocurrency crackdown. 

 
Regulator Wields First IPO Veto on China's New Tech Board

China's market regulator vetoed a proposed share listing, faulting the accounting in an application that had already been approved by the country's biggest stock exchange. 

 
Pay-Access Apps Face Regulatory Test

A growing industry of financial apps that allow workers to access payday funds early is drawing scrutiny from regulators to prove they are different from payday lenders. 

 
General Electric Gets Most of Shareholder Lawsuit Dismissed

A federal judge dismissed much of a major shareholder lawsuit against General Electric, knocking down several securities fraud allegations related to accounting at its insurance and power businesses. 

 
Jana Partners Takes 9% Stake in Bloomin' Brands

Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has taken a 9% stake in Bloomin' Brands Inc. and plans to push for changes at the parent company of the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain.

ALPHABET -0.24% 1191.41 Delayed Quote.13.93%
BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC 7.58% 18.04 Delayed Quote.0.84%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.37% 364.09 Delayed Quote.12.90%
FACEBOOK 0.05% 185.67 Delayed Quote.41.64%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.73% 8.25 Delayed Quote.8.98%
REVLON INC -0.30% 16.53 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
SQUARE INC -1.59% 61.84 Delayed Quote.10.25%
