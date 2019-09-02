Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/02/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Aramco Replaces Chairman as IPO Planning Heats Up

Saudi Arabia is removing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as chairman of its state-owned oil giant, a surprise shift as plans for an initial public offering accelerate. 

 
No Relief for Big Tech Under New EU Leadership

The incoming head of the EU executive arm is promising new laws on artificial intelligence and the use of big data within 100 days of taking office on Nov. 1, as the bloc's antitrust enforcer gathers evidence to probe the practices of companies including Facebook and Amazon. 

 
AstraZeneca Shares Hit Record High After Clinical Study

Shares of AstraZeneca reached an all-time high after a clinical study of its drug Farxiga, originally designed to treat diabetes, showed the medicine helped patients who had suffered from heart failure. 

 
New Delays Could Keep Boeing 737 MAX Grounded Into Holiday Travel Season

Friction between Boeing Co. and international air-safety authorities threatens a new delay in bringing the grounded 737 MAX fleet back into service in time for the December holiday travel season. 

 
CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter Account Was Hacked, Company Says

Several erratic tweets, including racist and anti-Semitic slurs, were posted from the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. 

 
Google to Pay Millions in Fines Over Children's Privacy Issues at YouTube

Google agreed to pay around $200 million to U.S. authorities investigating alleged abuses of children's privacy on YouTube. 

 
Deluxe Entertainment Reaches Deal on Debt-for-Equity Swap With Lenders

Deluxe Entertainment Services, the video-services company backed by financier Ronald Perelman, has reached a deal on the terms of a debt-for-equity swap that will hand control of the company to its senior lenders. 

 
RAIT Financial Trust Files for Bankruptcy

The Philadelphia-based real-estate investment trust has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it plans to sell its assets to a buyer affiliated with Fortress Investment Group for $174.4 million. 

 
Venture-Capital Stalwart Fights Crypto Crackdown

Andreessen Horowitz, a venture-capital firm known for early investments in companies including Facebook, is putting up a fight against Washington's cryptocurrency crackdown. 

 
Regulator Wields First IPO Veto on China's New Tech Board

China's market regulator vetoed a proposed share listing, faulting the accounting in an application that had already been approved by the country's biggest stock exchange.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.24% 1191.41 Delayed Quote.13.93%
ASTRAZENECA 2.94% 7533 Delayed Quote.24.60%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.37% 364.09 Delayed Quote.12.90%
FACEBOOK 0.05% 185.67 Delayed Quote.41.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.36% 58.6 Delayed Quote.12.52%
REVLON INC -0.30% 16.53 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
SQUARE INC -1.59% 61.84 Delayed Quote.10.25%
WTI -0.07% 54.76 Delayed Quote.24.56%
