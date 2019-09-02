Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/02/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Aramco Replaces Chairman as IPO Planning Heats Up

Saudi Arabia is removing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as chairman of its state-owned oil giant, a surprise shift as plans for an initial public offering accelerate. 

 
Ailing Chinese Bank Stops Paying Coupons on CoCo Bonds

Bank of Jinzhou said it would skip a year's worth of interest payments to international bondholders, days after reporting that losses and problem loans had soared. 

 
Truck Makers Apply the Brakes

Daimler Trucks North America, Paccar, Volvo Trucks USA and Navistar International are logging sharply lower orders, as trade tensions and slower global growth depress freight volumes. 

 
No Relief for Big Tech Under New EU Leadership

The incoming head of the EU executive arm is promising new laws on artificial intelligence and the use of big data within 100 days of taking office on Nov. 1, as the bloc's antitrust enforcer gathers evidence to probe the practices of companies including Facebook and Amazon. 

 
Swift's 'Lover' Hits No. 1 but Lags Prior Albums Amid Streaming Bet

Sales of Taylor Swift's first album to hit streaming services and retail outlets simultaneously fell short of the pop singer's last four albums, according to Nielsen Music. 

 
AstraZeneca Shares Hit Record High After Clinical Study

Shares of AstraZeneca reached an all-time high after a clinical study of its drug Farxiga, originally designed to treat diabetes, showed the medicine helped patients who had suffered from heart failure. 

 
Regulator Wields First IPO Veto on China's New Tech Board

China's market regulator vetoed a proposed share listing, faulting the accounting in an application that had already been approved by the country's biggest stock exchange. 

 
Trade War Pushes Garment Companies Back to Bangladesh

The trade war between the U.S. and China has led many fashion brands to shift production to spots across Asia, including to Bangladesh, where safety issues persist years after two workplace accidents killed more than 1,000 workers. 

 
Pay-Access Apps Face Regulatory Test

A growing industry of financial apps that allow workers to access payday funds early is drawing scrutiny from regulators to prove they are different from payday lenders. 

 
New Delays Could Keep Boeing 737 MAX Grounded Into Holiday Travel Season

Friction between Boeing Co. and international air-safety authorities threatens a new delay in bringing the grounded 737 MAX fleet back into service in time for the December holiday travel season.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 2.94% 7533 Delayed Quote.28.26%
BANK OF JINZHOU CO LTD -8.57% 6.4 End-of-day quote.-17.21%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.37% 364.09 Delayed Quote.12.90%
DAIMLER AG -0.25% 42.6 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
FACEBOOK 0.05% 185.67 Delayed Quote.41.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.46% 58.7 Delayed Quote.12.52%
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP 0.26% 23 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
PACCAR 0.31% 65.58 Delayed Quote.14.74%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.38% 146.66 Delayed Quote.5.57%
VOLVO -1.11% 134 Delayed Quote.16.86%
WTI 0.44% 54.9 Delayed Quote.24.56%
