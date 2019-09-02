Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Aramco Replaces Chairman as IPO Planning Heats Up

Saudi Arabia is removing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as chairman of its state-owned oil giant, a surprise shift as plans for an initial public offering accelerate. 

 
Ailing Chinese Bank Stops Paying Coupons on CoCo Bonds

Bank of Jinzhou said it would skip a year's worth of interest payments to international bondholders, days after reporting that losses and problem loans had soared. 

 
Truck Makers Apply the Brakes

Daimler Trucks North America, Paccar, Volvo Trucks USA and Navistar International are logging sharply lower orders, as trade tensions and slower global growth depress freight volumes. 

 
No Relief for Big Tech Under New EU Leadership

The incoming head of the EU executive arm is promising new laws on artificial intelligence and the use of big data within 100 days of taking office on Nov. 1, as the bloc's antitrust enforcer gathers evidence to probe the practices of companies including Facebook and Amazon. 

 
Swift's 'Lover' Hits No. 1 but Lags Prior Albums Amid Streaming Bet

Sales of Taylor Swift's first album to hit streaming services and retail outlets simultaneously fell short of the pop singer's last four albums, according to Nielsen Music. 

 
Pay-Access Apps Face Regulatory Test

A growing industry of financial apps that allow workers to access payday funds early is drawing scrutiny from regulators to prove they are different from payday lenders. 

 
AstraZeneca Shares Hit Record High After Clinical Study

Shares of AstraZeneca reached an all-time high after a clinical study of its drug Farxiga, originally designed to treat diabetes, showed the medicine helped patients who had suffered from heart failure. 

 
Regulator Wields First IPO Veto on China's New Tech Board

China's market regulator vetoed a proposed share listing, faulting the accounting in an application that had already been approved by the country's biggest stock exchange. 

 
Trade War Pushes Garment Companies Back to Bangladesh

The trade war between the U.S. and China has led many fashion brands to shift production to spots across Asia, including to Bangladesh, where safety issues persist years after two workplace accidents killed more than 1,000 workers. 

 
New Delays Could Keep Boeing 737 MAX Grounded Into Holiday Travel Season

Friction between Boeing Co. and international air-safety authorities threatens a new delay in bringing the grounded 737 MAX fleet back into service in time for the December holiday travel season.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 3.40% 7542 Delayed Quote.28.26%
BANK OF JINZHOU CO LTD -8.57% 6.4 End-of-day quote.-17.21%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.37% 364.09 Delayed Quote.12.90%
DAIMLER AG -0.25% 42.6 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
FACEBOOK 0.05% 185.67 Delayed Quote.41.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 58.62 Delayed Quote.12.52%
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP 0.26% 23 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
PACCAR 0.31% 65.56 Delayed Quote.14.74%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.38% 146.66 Delayed Quote.5.57%
VOLVO -1.11% 134 Delayed Quote.16.86%
WTI 0.27% 54.81 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aChina still actively promoting nuclear fuel processing project with Areva
RE
12:02aBOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
RE
09/03AnyTrans 8 Elevates Your iPhone Experience to a Whole New Level  Adds Screen Mirror Tech
SE
09/02Philippine inflation seen easing to nearly three-year low in August - Reuters poll
RE
09/02South Korean inflation hits record low, fans case for more rate cuts
RE
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/02Oil prices mixed as market eyes trade war, awaits stocks data
RE
09/02Asia stocks dented by trade war, Brexit showdown paralyzes pound
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan
3Papua New Guinea to investigate terms of UBS loan
4MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED : MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 31/8/19 - $1.0186
5GREENFIELDS PETRLM CORP (CAYMAN ISLA : GREENFIELDS PETRLM CAYMAN ISLANDS : Petroleum extends senior secured de..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group