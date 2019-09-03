Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/03/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Huawei Accuses the U.S. of Cyberattacks and Threats to Its Staff

Huawei accused the U.S. of "using every tool at its disposal" to disrupt its business, including launching cyberattacks on its networks and instructing law enforcement to "menace" its employees. 

 
Trade-Secrets Case Seen as Warning to Silicon Valley

A trade-secrets case involving a Google affiliate highlights how federal prosecutors are now willing to file criminal charges in matters that are traditionally regarded as civil noncompete disputes. 

 
P&G Takes Tide to the Cleaners

Procter & Gamble Co. started the Tide Cleaners chain a decade ago to help market more detergent-and now that experiment is the No. 2 player in a sector where mom-and-pop rivals are struggling. 

 
Aramco Replaces Chairman as IPO Planning Heats Up

Saudi Arabia is removing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as chairman of its state-owned oil giant, a surprise shift as plans for an initial public offering accelerate. 

 
Lego's Bid to Beat the Pack Results in Sharp Drop in Profit

Lego reported a sharp drop in half-year profit as it plowed money into opening new stores, creating new products and making digital investments in a bid to stay ahead of fast-changing consumer behavior. 

 
No Turning Back the Clock in Chip Making

A new battle has emerged in the chip-making industry, though this one is unlikely to alter the rather harsh realities of that business. 

 
Glencore Wins Copper-Price Dispute With Australian Tax Office

Glencore has won a legal dispute with Australian tax officials over the price it paid to buy copper from one of its mines in New South Wales state. 

 
Ailing Chinese Bank Stops Paying Coupons on CoCo Bonds

Bank of Jinzhou said it would skip a year's worth of interest payments to international bondholders, days after reporting that losses and problem loans had soared. 

 
Truck Makers Apply the Brakes

Daimler Trucks North America, Paccar, Volvo Trucks USA and Navistar International are logging sharply lower orders, as trade tensions and slower global growth depress freight volumes. 

 
No Relief for Big Tech Under New EU Leadership

The incoming head of the EU executive arm is promising new laws on artificial intelligence and the use of big data within 100 days of taking office on Nov. 1, as the bloc's antitrust enforcer gathers evidence to probe the practices of companies including Facebook and Amazon.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.24% 1191.41 Delayed Quote.13.93%
BANK OF JINZHOU CO LTD -8.57% 6.4 End-of-day quote.-17.21%
DAIMLER AG 1.09% 43.055 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
FACEBOOK 0.05% 185.67 Delayed Quote.41.64%
GLENCORE -1.25% 234.2 Delayed Quote.-18.69%
GOLD 0.66% 1536.68 Delayed Quote.19.25%
LME COPPER CASH -1.19% 5610.5 End-of-day quote.-3.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.02% 57.22 Delayed Quote.12.52%
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP 0.26% 23 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
PACCAR 0.31% 65.58 Delayed Quote.14.74%
SILVER 1.93% 18.725 Delayed Quote.19.46%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.15% 146.46 Delayed Quote.5.57%
VOLVO 0.41% 134.6 Delayed Quote.16.86%
WTI -2.58% 53.06 Delayed Quote.24.56%
