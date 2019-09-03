Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Walmart to Stop Selling Ammunition for Assault-Style Weapons

Walmart said it will stop selling ammunition for assault-style rifles and handguns, further restricting its gun policies after two deadly shootings in its stores. The retailer said it has no plans to discontinue all gun sales. 

 
AT&T Names Media Boss as CEO Heir Apparent

AT&T promoted longtime executive John Stankey to a newly created No. 2 role, setting up the WarnerMedia boss as the likely successor to Chief Executive Randall Stephenson. 

 
Martin Chavez, Goldman Sachs's Coder-in-Chief, to Retire

Martin Chavez is retiring from Goldman Sachs Group, where he was the face of a new breed of engineers ruling Wall Street and one of its most senior openly gay executives. 

 
United Auto Workers to Target GM First in Labor Negotiations

The United Auto Workers said it would target General Motors first in negotiating a new labor contract, aiming to reach a deal with the Detroit auto maker that can be used to set the pattern for talks with Ford and Fiat Chrysler. 

 
FedEx Comes Under Further Scrutiny in China

FedEx faces another investigation in China, this time suspected of illegally shipping a parcel containing knives to Hong Kong, according to state media. 

 
Trade-Secrets Case Seen as Warning to Silicon Valley

A trade-secrets case involving a Google affiliate highlights how federal prosecutors are now willing to file criminal charges in matters that are traditionally regarded as civil noncompete disputes. 

 
Huawei Accuses the U.S. of Cyberattacks and Staff Threats

Huawei accused the U.S. of "using every tool at its disposal" to disrupt its business, including launching cyberattacks on its networks and instructing law enforcement to "menace" its employees. 

 
Takeaway.com, Just Eat Shares Fall as Investor Opposes Merger

Shares in Dutch food-delivery group Takeaway.com NV and U.K. peer Just Eat PLC fell Tuesday after Eminence Capital, LP-an investor in the London-listed company-said it plans to vote against their proposed merger. 

 
Deepfake Chinese App Zao Faces Privacy Backlash

A Chinese-made app that lets users morph themselves almost seamlessly into scenes from iconic movies and TV shows using a single selfie is fanning fears about data privacy and identity theft. 

 
P&G Takes Tide to the Cleaners

Procter & Gamble Co. started the Tide Cleaners chain a decade ago to help market more detergent-and now that experiment is the No. 2 player in a sector where mom-and-pop rivals are struggling.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pOil sinks as manufacturing data feeds global economy worries
RE
03:42pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 03 September 2019
PU
03:38pOil sinks as manufacturing data feeds global economy worries
RE
03:37pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Remarks by Vice President Pence and Ambassador Crawford Before Roundtable Discussion with U.S.-Ireland Business Leaders | Dublin, Ireland
PU
03:32pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Falls To July 2016 Low As ISM Manufacturing Index Enters Contraction
DJ
03:31pU.S. manufacturing shrinks, 10-year yield hits three-year low
RE
03:29pBrazilian automaker CAOA signs preliminary agreement to buy Ford plant
RE
03:26pOil industry urges Trump administration to dismiss biofuel industry wish list
RE
03:23pECB's Villeroy questions merits of restarting QE now
RE
03:19pGoogle target of new U.S. antitrust probe by state attorneys general
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
2SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : Buys Product Lines From Circor for $84.5 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group