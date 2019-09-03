Walmart to Stop Selling Ammunition for Assault-Style Weapons

Walmart said it will stop selling ammunition for assault-style rifles and handguns, further restricting its gun policies after two deadly shootings in its stores. The retailer said it has no plans to discontinue all gun sales.

AT&T Names Media Boss as CEO Heir Apparent

AT&T promoted longtime executive John Stankey to a newly created No. 2 role, setting up the WarnerMedia boss as the likely successor to Chief Executive Randall Stephenson.

Martin Chavez, Goldman Sachs's Coder-in-Chief, to Retire

Martin Chavez is retiring from Goldman Sachs Group, where he was the face of a new breed of engineers ruling Wall Street and one of its most senior openly gay executives.

United Auto Workers to Target GM First in Labor Negotiations

The United Auto Workers said it would target General Motors first in negotiating a new labor contract, aiming to reach a deal with the Detroit auto maker that can be used to set the pattern for talks with Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

FedEx Comes Under Further Scrutiny in China

FedEx faces another investigation in China, this time suspected of illegally shipping a parcel containing knives to Hong Kong, according to state media.

Trade-Secrets Case Seen as Warning to Silicon Valley

A trade-secrets case involving a Google affiliate highlights how federal prosecutors are now willing to file criminal charges in matters that are traditionally regarded as civil noncompete disputes.

Huawei Accuses the U.S. of Cyberattacks and Staff Threats

Huawei accused the U.S. of "using every tool at its disposal" to disrupt its business, including launching cyberattacks on its networks and instructing law enforcement to "menace" its employees.

Takeaway.com, Just Eat Shares Fall as Investor Opposes Merger

Shares in Dutch food-delivery group Takeaway.com NV and U.K. peer Just Eat PLC fell Tuesday after Eminence Capital, LP-an investor in the London-listed company-said it plans to vote against their proposed merger.

Deepfake Chinese App Zao Faces Privacy Backlash

A Chinese-made app that lets users morph themselves almost seamlessly into scenes from iconic movies and TV shows using a single selfie is fanning fears about data privacy and identity theft.

P&G Takes Tide to the Cleaners

Procter & Gamble Co. started the Tide Cleaners chain a decade ago to help market more detergent-and now that experiment is the No. 2 player in a sector where mom-and-pop rivals are struggling.