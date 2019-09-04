Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/04/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Tyson Cuts Full-Year Profit Forecast

Tyson Foods lowered its earnings forecast for the year, citing short-term challenges that have weighed on its bottom line, including commodity market volatility, food regulations and issues at some of its operations. 

 
Amazon CTO Details Company's Path to the Cloud Business

The company's dominance in cloud computing is the result of early struggles with its information-technology system as the e-commerce giant sought to expand beyond online book sales, a top executive said. 

 
Bank Stocks Fall on Global Growth Worries

The sector slumped Tuesday amid concerns over the outlook for the global economy. 

 
Walmart to Stop Selling Ammunition for Assault-Style Weapons

The nation's largest retailer will stop selling ammunition for assault-style rifles and handguns, further restricting its gun policies after two deadly shootings in Walmart stores. The company said it has no plans to discontinue all gun sales. 

 
BHP Investors Call for Split From Lobby Groups on Climate

Several BHP investors have backed a call for the world's biggest listed miner by value to suspend its membership of industry lobby groups that advocate for policies at odds with the Paris climate change agreement. 

 
New Software Tool Helps Arrow Electronics CFO Cut Costs

Arrow Electronics, which sells to small and medium-size industrial businesses around the globe, plans to cut $130 million in costs by the end of the year. 

 
AT&T Names Media Boss as CEO Heir Apparent

AT&T promoted longtime executive John Stankey to a newly created No. 2 role, setting up the WarnerMedia boss as the likely successor to CEO Randall Stephenson. 

 
Goldman's Coder-in-Chief Ditches Wall Street for California Sunshine

Martin Chavez is retiring from Goldman Sachs, where he was the face of a new breed of engineers ruling Wall Street and one of its most senior openly gay executives. 

 
Huawei Accuses the U.S. of Cyberattacks and Staff Threats

Huawei accused the U.S. of "using every tool at its disposal" to disrupt its business, including launching cyberattacks on its networks and instructing law enforcement to "menace" its employees. 

 
United Auto Workers to Target GM First in Labor Negotiations

The United Auto Workers said it would target General Motors first in negotiating a new labor contract, aiming to reach a deal with the Detroit auto maker that can be used to set the pattern for talks with Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

