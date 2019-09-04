Owner of Coach, Kate Spade Ousts CEO

Tapestry, the handbag company that combined the Coach and Kate Spade brands, ousted its chief executive a little over two years after a merger that was supposed to create a U.S. fashion powerhouse.

YouTube's FTC Penalty Exposes Divisions Among Regulators

YouTube agreed to provide new protections for children on its platform and pay a $170 million fine, in a settlement that divided federal authorities over how to rein in technology giants.

Ethanol Industry Reels as Demand Falls

The ethanol industry is suffering from weaker prices and oversupply as that pillar of the farm economy has been hurt by regulatory changes and the trade dispute with China.

Chairman of Hong Kong Airline Cathay Pacific Resigns

Cathay Pacific Airways Chairman John Slosar resigned, weeks after the chief executive quit when the Hong Kong airline came under fire from Beijing because some of its employees took part in antigovernment protests.

UBS Raises $225 Million for Sustainable Fund

UBS Group said that it has raised $225 million from private clients for an impact investing fund managed by private equity giant KKR.

Former Domino's CEO to Help Carlyle Grow Companies Through Technology

Patrick Doyle will invest his own capital alongside the Washington, D.C.-based asset manager to help companies grow through technological transformation.

An All-American Pickup Fight Is Revving Up

So far, Tesla's efforts to disrupt the auto industry have caused more trouble in the luxury-sedan hub of Germany than in Detroit. But that is starting to change.

JPMorgan to Add China to Bond Indexes

JPMorgan Chase plans to add Chinese government debt to its widely followed indexes, marking the latest stamp of foreign approval for the country's assets and one that is likely to draw yet more money from abroad.

JetBlue Airways Cuts 3Q Guidance for Key Metric

JetBlue Airways reduced its third-quarter guidance for a key operating metric amid softer-than-expected demand.

Tyson Cuts Full-Year Profit Forecast

Tyson Foods lowered its earnings forecast for the year, citing short-term challenges that have weighed on its bottom line, including commodity market volatility, food regulations and issues at some of its operations.