News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/04/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Starbucks Is Cooling Off in Bad Sign for Corporate Profits

Starbucks served up a weak outlook to shareholders for next fiscal year's earnings, adding to an increasingly hazy view around corporate-profit growth beyond 2019. 

 
Apple Leads Corporate Bond Bonanza

Apple joined U.S. companies taking advantage of the steep decline in benchmark interest rates and a surge in investor demand. 

 
WeWork to Add First Woman Board Member, Undo Trademark Deal

The office-space startup said it would appoint Frances Frei, a Harvard Business School professor, to the board of directors after criticism ahead of a planned IPO. WeWork also plans to unwind a transaction with its CEO. 

 
Lab-Testing Startup uBiome Files for Bankruptcy

Lab-testing startup uBiome filed for bankruptcy protection and put its assets up for sale after suspending testing of its clinical products. 

 
Facebook Lays Out Challenges of Letting Users Take Their Own Data

In a new white paper, Facebook outlines how mandates to protect users' privacy and give them the right to take their data where they choose are potentially in conflict. The social network is seeking outside input on how to reconcile the two. 

 
Bayer's Roundup Woes Deepen as Germany Bans Key Chemical

Bayer's efforts to fend off thousands of lawsuits against its Roundup herbicide were dealt a symbolic blow when Germany, the company's home country, said it would ban the product's key ingredient. 

 
Owner of Coach, Kate Spade Ousts CEO

Tapestry, the handbag company that combined the Coach and Kate Spade brands, ousted its chief executive a little over two years after a merger that was supposed to create a U.S. fashion powerhouse. 

 
YouTube to Pay Fine, Adjust Site Over Children's Privacy

YouTube agreed to provide new protections for children on its platform and pay a $170 million fine, amid increased government debate over how to rein in technology giants. 

 
Jeep Sales Are in the Breakdown Lane

Ample Jeep Wrangler inventory from a two-year-old model may hold back any revival in sales. 

 
Ethanol Industry Reels as Demand Falls

The ethanol industry is suffering from weaker prices and oversupply as that pillar of the farm economy has been hurt by regulatory changes and the trade dispute with China.

