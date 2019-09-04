Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Slack Shares Plunge Despite Raising Full-Year Outlook

Slack raised its outlook for the year after posting strong revenue growth in its first earnings report since its IPO in June. But it forecast a wider-than-expected loss excluding certain costs than analysts had forecast, sending shares down 13% in after-hours trading. 

 
Tariffs Could Push Down Amazon, Wayfair Shares

Shares of major internet retailers are looking increasingly vulnerable to the continuing trade spat with China. 

 
Credit Suisse Scores Legal Win in Currency-Rigging Case

The bank scored a victory in New York federal court against currency traders who claimed it helped rig foreign-exchange rates. 

 
Starbucks Is Cooling Off in Bad Sign for Corporate Profits

Starbucks served up a weak outlook to shareholders for next fiscal year's earnings, adding to an increasingly hazy view around corporate-profit growth beyond 2019. 

 
Apple Leads Corporate Bond Bonanza

Apple joined U.S. companies taking advantage of the steep decline in benchmark interest rates and a surge in investor demand. 

 
WeWork to Add First Woman Board Member, Undo Trademark Deal

The office-space startup said it would appoint Frances Frei, a Harvard Business School professor, to the board of directors after criticism ahead of a planned IPO. WeWork also plans to unwind a transaction with its CEO. 

 
Lab-Testing Startup uBiome Files for Bankruptcy

Lab-testing startup uBiome filed for bankruptcy protection and put its assets up for sale after suspending testing of its clinical products. 

 
Facebook Lays Out Challenges of Letting Users Take Their Own Data

In a new white paper, Facebook outlines how mandates to protect users' privacy and give them the right to take their data where they choose are potentially in conflict. The social network is seeking outside input on how to reconcile the two. 

 
Bayer's Roundup Woes Deepen as Germany Bans Key Chemical

Bayer's efforts to fend off thousands of lawsuits against its Roundup herbicide were dealt a symbolic blow when Germany, the company's home country, said it would ban the product's key ingredient. 

 
Owner of Coach, Kate Spade Ousts CEO

Tapestry, the handbag company that combined the Coach and Kate Spade brands, ousted its chief executive a little over two years after a merger that was supposed to create a U.S. fashion powerhouse.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.70% 209.19 Delayed Quote.30.40%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.04% 11.64 Delayed Quote.6.67%
FACEBOOK 2.60% 187.14 Delayed Quote.39.13%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.68% 96.11 Delayed Quote.50.26%
WAYFAIR INC 8.07% 118.1 Delayed Quote.21.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pDollar, yen fall as global tensions ease, pound rallies
RE
05:40pBank of America recognizes pretax impairment charge of $2.1 billion
RE
05:36pCanada appoints former McKinsey consultant envoy to China, business groups pleased
RE
05:36pNew U.S. Sanctions on Iran Set Back French Mediation Efforts
DJ
05:34pU.S. judge approves CVS purchase of insurer Aetna
RE
05:34pU.S. safety agency cites Tesla Autopilot design as factor in 2018 California crash
RE
05:32pU.S. sues to stop Novelis purchase of Aleris
RE
05:31pNew U.S. Sanctions on Iran Set Back French Mediation Efforts
DJ
05:17pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : SEC and CFTC Charge Options Clearing Corp. with Failing to Establish and Maintain Adequate Risk Management Policies
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : NAVISTAR: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group