Twitter Disables Texting Feature Amid Hacks

The social-media platform said it was temporarily turning off a feature that allows users to send tweets via text message following a spate of hacks affecting several high-profile users, including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Goldman Sachs's Partnership Is Shrinking

At least a dozen Goldman partners are negotiating their exits from the firm, and the departures are likely to be announced in coming weeks.

Target Tells Its Suppliers to Handle Tariffs Costs

New tariffs on consumer goods from China are forcing retailers to find ways to minimize the impact on shoppers. Target's strategy: Get someone else to foot the bill.

Neiman Marcus CFO to Depart After Less Than Two Years

Adam Orvos, who has been chief financial officer of the Dallas-based company since April 2018, is scheduled to depart Oct. 11 to join another company, Neiman Marcus said this week.

Ernst & Young Plans New Technology Strategy Amid Revenue Boost

As technology is increasingly integrated into corporate accounting processes, companies' expectations of accounting firms have changed. That is causing Ernst & Young to rethink its strategy.

Judge Approves Settlement Allowing CVS-Aetna Merger

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a Justice Department settlement that allowed CVS Health's nearly $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna, removing a cloud of uncertainty for the merged company.

Slack Shares Plunge Despite Raising Full-Year Outlook

Slack raised its outlook for the year after posting strong revenue growth in its first earnings report since its IPO in June. But it forecast a wider-than-expected loss excluding certain costs than analysts had forecast, sending shares down 13% in after-hours trading.

Tariffs Could Push Down Amazon, Wayfair Shares

Shares of major internet retailers are looking increasingly vulnerable to the continuing trade spat with China.

Credit Suisse Scores Legal Win in Currency-Rigging Case

The bank scored a victory in New York federal court against currency traders who claimed it helped rig foreign-exchange rates.

Starbucks Is Cooling Off in Bad Sign for Corporate Profits

Starbucks served up a weak outlook to shareholders for next fiscal year's earnings, adding to an increasingly hazy view around corporate-profit growth beyond 2019.