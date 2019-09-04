Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Twitter Disables Texting Feature Amid Hacks

The social-media platform said it was temporarily turning off a feature that allows users to send tweets via text message following a spate of hacks affecting several high-profile users, including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. 

 
Goldman Sachs's Partnership Is Shrinking

At least a dozen Goldman partners are negotiating their exits from the firm, and the departures are likely to be announced in coming weeks. 

 
Ernst & Young Plans New Technology Strategy Amid Revenue Boost

As technology is increasingly integrated into corporate accounting processes, companies' expectations of accounting firms have changed. That is causing Ernst & Young to rethink its strategy. 

 
Target Tells Its Suppliers to Handle Tariffs Costs

New tariffs on consumer goods from China are forcing retailers to find ways to minimize the impact on shoppers. Target's strategy: Get someone else to foot the bill. 

 
Edison Partners Commits $10 Million to Health Recovery Solutions

A New Jersey-based private-equity firm is betting that technology can help hospitals cut readmission rates. 

 
Neiman Marcus CFO to Depart After Less Than Two Years

Adam Orvos, who has been chief financial officer of the Dallas-based company since April 2018, is scheduled to depart Oct. 11 to join another company, Neiman Marcus said this week. 

 
Judge Approves Settlement Allowing CVS-Aetna Merger

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a Justice Department settlement that allowed CVS Health's nearly $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna, removing a cloud of uncertainty for the merged company. 

 
Slack Shares Plunge Despite Raising Full-Year Outlook

Slack raised its outlook for the year after posting strong revenue growth in its first earnings report since its IPO in June. But it forecast a wider-than-expected loss excluding certain costs than analysts had forecast, sending shares down 13% in after-hours trading. 

 
Tariffs Could Push Down Amazon, Wayfair Shares

Shares of major internet retailers are looking increasingly vulnerable to the continuing trade spat with China. 

 
Credit Suisse Scores Legal Win in Currency-Rigging Case

The bank scored a victory in New York federal court against currency traders who claimed it helped rig foreign-exchange rates.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.04% 11.64 Delayed Quote.6.67%
CVS GROUP PLC 0.70% 867 Delayed Quote.30.76%
SQUARE INC 0.07% 61.17 Delayed Quote.9.06%
WAYFAIR INC 8.07% 118.1 Delayed Quote.21.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47pCUSTOMER SURVEY IN AUGUST 2019 : Consumers Remain Optimistic
PU
11:28pOil prices rise after U.S. confirms trade talks with China to start
RE
11:27pTrade talk plans cheer risk currencies, hit safe-haven yen
RE
11:23pMalaysia firms up bauxite mining, export operating procedures
RE
11:17pChina and the U.S. Will Hold Trade Talks in Washington in October -- Update
DJ
11:17pSOMALIA ECONOMIC UPDATE : Boosting Education Outcomes is Critical for Sustained and Inclusive Growth
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:08pMARY BARRA : White House
RE
11:01pConfirmation of U.S.-China trade talks buoys shares, investor spirits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses
2WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Japanese shares jump to one-month high on Hong Kong, Brexit, U.S.-China trade news
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : Malaysia defends move to extend licence for rare earth firm Lynas
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Le..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group