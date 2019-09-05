Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Facebook Rolls Out Dating Feature in U.S.

Facebook is bringing its dating service to the U.S. after launching it in roughly 20 countries since last year. The matchmaking service is expected to compete with established online-dating platforms such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com. 

 
Kroger Enters Meatless Fray with Store-Branded Patties

Kroger Co. is set to roll out plant-based patties, grinds and other meat-replacement products, looking to capitalize on interest in the meatless burgers cropping up on fast-food and other restaurant menus. 

 
WeWork Weighs Slashing Valuation by More Than Half

WeWork's parent company is considering slashing its valuation roughly in half to around $20 billion amid IPO skepticism, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Bayer Says Monsanto's PR Tactics Were Legal

Monsanto's past public-relations tactics in Europe didn't break the law, according to a report commissioned by Bayer, in its latest effort to clear the liabilities caused by its acquisition of the agrochemical company. 

 
New York City Sues T-Mobile Over Sales Practices

T-Mobile US's pay-as-you-go wireless brand allegedly sold used phones as new devices and overcharged customers, a New York City agency said in a lawsuit. 

 
Prudential to Pay $2.35 Billion for Online Startup

Prudential Financial's $2.35 billion agreement to buy the startup Assurance IQ is part of an effort to reach middle-class customers who shop online. 

 
GM Turns to Google for in-Car Apps, Voice Commands

General Motors forged a closer alliance with Alphabet's Google, agreeing to build the tech giant's apps directly into touch-screen displays in vehicles across its four main brands. 

 
Vista Equity Raises $16 Billion for Latest Tech Buyout Fund

Vista Equity Partners Fund VII LP is the largest technology-focused fund ever raised by an independent private-equity firm. 

 
Freight-Matching Startup Loadsmart Adds $19 Million from Maersk, Ports America

Container shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S and Ports America, the largest terminal operator in the U.S., are investing in a digital freight-booking service aimed at speeding the flow of cargo through maritime gateways. 

 
Samsung to Launch Smartphone Meant to Make Blockchain Friendlier

Samsung is releasing a variant of its newest flagship phone meant to boost adoption of blockchain-a tall task for a technology that still puzzles many consumers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK 3.74% 7646 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
ALPHABET 2.35% 1210.57 Delayed Quote.13.14%
BAYER AG -1.50% 66.5 Delayed Quote.11.48%
FACEBOOK 1.37% 190.18 Delayed Quote.42.76%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 135.575 End-of-day quote.-9.88%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 3.57% 39.21 Delayed Quote.14.32%
KROGER 1.50% 25.075 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.20% 99.225 End-of-day quote.-20.65%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.82% 1423 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
T-MOBILE US 0.31% 77.8 Delayed Quote.22.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29pAnnouncing Nomics.com's A+ Verified Cryptocurrency Exchange Program
PR
01:22pSYNGENTA : introduces new soybean seed treatment for superior Sudden Death Syndrome protection
PU
01:17pBMF BRITISH MARINE FEDERATION : Cox Powertrain launches major recruitment drive with open day at Brighton City Airport headquarters
PU
01:17pUNION COUNTY NJ : Freeholders Launch Mobile App Campaign to Help Residents “Recycle Right”
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:10pTrade Uncertainty Likely to Cut U.S. Growth By More Than 1%, Fed Research Says
DJ
01:09pItaly approves use of special powers over 5G supply deals
RE
01:00pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Euro zone stocks rally 1% on trade hopes, FTSE lags
RE
12:48pBank of Canada Official Cites Canadian Economy's Resilience
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
3PLATINUM : Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
4APPLE : APPLE : places $7 billion in return to bond market
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group