Facebook Rolls Out Dating Feature in U.S.

Facebook is bringing its dating service to the U.S. after launching it in roughly 20 countries since last year. The matchmaking service is expected to compete with established online-dating platforms such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com.

Kroger Enters Meatless Fray with Store-Branded Patties

Kroger Co. is set to roll out plant-based patties, grinds and other meat-replacement products, looking to capitalize on interest in the meatless burgers cropping up on fast-food and other restaurant menus.

WeWork Weighs Slashing Valuation by More Than Half

WeWork's parent company is considering slashing its valuation roughly in half to around $20 billion amid IPO skepticism, people familiar with the matter said.

Bayer Says Monsanto's PR Tactics Were Legal

Monsanto's past public-relations tactics in Europe didn't break the law, according to a report commissioned by Bayer, in its latest effort to clear the liabilities caused by its acquisition of the agrochemical company.

New York City Sues T-Mobile Over Sales Practices

T-Mobile US's pay-as-you-go wireless brand allegedly sold used phones as new devices and overcharged customers, a New York City agency said in a lawsuit.

Prudential to Pay $2.35 Billion for Online Startup

Prudential Financial's $2.35 billion agreement to buy the startup Assurance IQ is part of an effort to reach middle-class customers who shop online.

GM Turns to Google for in-Car Apps, Voice Commands

General Motors forged a closer alliance with Alphabet's Google, agreeing to build the tech giant's apps directly into touch-screen displays in vehicles across its four main brands.

Vista Equity Raises $16 Billion for Latest Tech Buyout Fund

Vista Equity Partners Fund VII LP is the largest technology-focused fund ever raised by an independent private-equity firm.

Freight-Matching Startup Loadsmart Adds $19 Million from Maersk, Ports America

Container shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S and Ports America, the largest terminal operator in the U.S., are investing in a digital freight-booking service aimed at speeding the flow of cargo through maritime gateways.

Samsung to Launch Smartphone Meant to Make Blockchain Friendlier

Samsung is releasing a variant of its newest flagship phone meant to boost adoption of blockchain-a tall task for a technology that still puzzles many consumers.