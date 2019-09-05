Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/05/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Slack Intensifies War of Words With Microsoft

Competition is heating up between Microsoft and its smaller rival Slack Technologies, as the companies battle in the market for providing software that helps workers communicate and complete a range of office tasks. 

 
Walgreens, CVS Ask Customers to Stop Carrying Guns

The pharmacy chains and grocer Wegmans add their names to a growing list of companies asking their customers not to openly carry firearms. 

 
Danske Bank Lures Commerzbank CFO to Deal With Higher Costs, Regulatory Probes

Stephan Engels is expected to join the Danish bank in April. At Danske, he will have to deal with the aftermath of a money-laundering scandal. 

 
Trump Administration Aims to Privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

The Trump administration said it would support returning mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to private hands, a development that could keep the companies at the center of the housing market for decades to come. 

 
Lululemon Athletica Boosts Fiscal-Year Outlook

Retailer Lululemon Athletica boosted estimates for revenue and earnings for the fiscal year. 

 
Longtime Apple Agency Creative Sues Ad Agency TBWA for Age Discrimination

The complaint, first reported by Adweek, alleges Mr. Milner's salary stagnated and his bonus declined after he spent years helping to build the highly profitable TBWAMedia Arts Lab, an Apple-focused group within the larger agency network. 

 
Meredith Shares Plunge on Disappointing Outlook

Shares in Meredith fell sharply after the magazine publisher said it expected to generate significantly less profit in the coming year than analysts had projected. 

 
Jewelry Retailers Bring Back Shine, but Hurdles Remain

Signet Jewelers is making efforts to reduce costs and improve its e-commerce operations. 

 
Securency's Former Manager Ordered to Pay Back Earnings From Alleged Bribery

A former employee of a currency note company entangled in foreign bribery allegations was ordered to pay back money made from alleged bribery in Africa, a U.K. agency prosecuting white-collar crime said Thursday. 

 
Facebook Rolls Out Dating Feature in U.S.

Facebook is bringing its dating service to the U.S. after launching it in roughly 20 countries since last year. The matchmaking service is expected to compete with established online-dating platforms such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com.

APPLE 1.96% 213.28 Delayed Quote.32.62%
COMMERZBANK AG 3.92% 5.463 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
CVS GROUP PLC 0.92% 875 Delayed Quote.32.28%
DANSKE BANK A/S 5.25% 90.56 Delayed Quote.-32.97%
FACEBOOK 2.01% 190.9 Delayed Quote.45.63%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 4.27% 188.41 Delayed Quote.54.93%
MBANK SA -1.93% 315.8 End-of-day quote.-23.90%
MEREDITH CORPORATION -23.14% 33.68 Delayed Quote.-35.16%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.76% 140.05 Delayed Quote.37.89%
SIGNET JEWELERS 26.88% 13.97 Delayed Quote.-65.34%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC -3.41% 30.01 Delayed Quote.0.00%
