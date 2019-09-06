Nucor to Replace CEO at Year-End

Nucor Corp. said Chief Executive John Ferriola will retire at the end of the year and named veteran executive Leon Topalian to replace him, as the U.S. steelmaker navigates weaker demand from the industrial sector.

CVS to Stop Sales of Bankrupt uBiome's Explorer Test

Drugstore chain operator CVS Health said it will stop shipments and halt sales of uBiome Inc.'s stool-testing kit a day after the medical laboratory service filed for bankruptcy while pointing to the retail partnership as a promising sign for its reorganization.

Bill to Help PG&E Pay Wildfire Claims Shelved in California

PG&E's last-minute push for legislation to help it pay off billions of dollars in wildfire claims fell apart Friday as the California lawmaker who authored the measure said he would shelve the proposal for the year.

DOJ Investigating Auto Makers Over California Emissions Agreement

The Justice Department has launched an antitrust investigation into Ford, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen after they forged an agreement with California on vehicle-emissions standards.

States to Launch Google, Facebook Antitrust Probes

State attorneys general are formally launching separate antitrust probes into Facebook and Google starting next week, putting added pressure on tech giants already under federal scrutiny.

Democratic Senators Question Facebook on Hidden Gun Sales

A group of influential Democratic senators called on Facebook Inc. to quickly end the postings of firearms for sale on its popular Marketplace and demanded information about how it polices gun sales on the service.

In Reversal, Shanghai Disneyland to Allow Outside Food

Walt Disney will allow visitors to Shanghai Disneyland to bring their own food inside the theme park, in a reversal that follows a public outcry over perceived discrimination against Chinese customers.

American Airlines Mechanic Accused of Sabotage Amid Labor Dispute

A mechanic for American Airlines is accused of trying to sabotage a plane just before it was scheduled to carry 150 passengers from Miami to the Bahamas in July.

Boeing 737 MAX Grounding Means Higher Fuel Costs for Brazil's Gol

Brazil's Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes expects higher fuel costs as the continuing grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX forces the airline to rely on less efficient aircraft.

Food Delivery Deal Comes With a Large Investor Pickle

Many shareholders in Takeaway.com's $6 billion bid for food-delivery service Just Eat are on both sides of the deal, creating a conflict of loyalties.