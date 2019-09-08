Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/08/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
WeWork Parent Weighs Further Valuation Cut

The office-sharing company is eyeing a valuation below $20 billion amid investor skepticism. 

 
San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City

San Francisco said Sunday that it has offered $2.5 billion to acquire PG&E Corp.'s electrical lines serving the city. 

 
Nissan Board to Meet on CEO Succession Plan

Nissan Motor's board will discuss on Monday a plan to replace Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, and if directors approve the plan it would set in motion a formal search for candidates. 

 
Apple Bets More Cameras Can Keep iPhone Humming

The new iPhone is expected to remain the star of Apple's annual publicity showcase, but the spotlight is starting to turn toward younger products the company is counting on for growth. 

 
'It Chapter Two' Reaps Second-Biggest Horror Opening-Behind First 'It'

The brooding horror sequel "It Chapter Two" gave the domestic box office a much-needed jolt over the weekend. 

 
Is Facebook a Monopoly or Just Winning the Game?

Everything you can do Facebook and its big tech counterparts can do bigger. The question is whether domination prevents startups from even trying. 

 
Businesses Scramble to Meet California Data-Privacy Deadline

The California Consumer Privacy Act was designed to make tech giants more transparent about how they handle consumer data-and now companies from Starbucks to the Gap also are racing to comply. 

 
Investors Notch Victory Over Fannie, Freddie Profits

Investors in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac notched a win in their yearslong challenge to the U.S. sweep of nearly all of the mortgage-finance giants' profits. 

 
In the Race to Dominate 5G, China Sprints Ahead

The super-fast wireless technology 5G is expected to revolutionize everything from driving to surgery, and everybody wants to be first. Beijing is using its authoritarian power to clear obstacles on the ground. 

 
Dean Foods to Remain Standalone Business

Dean Foods, which had been considering strategic alternatives including a sale, said its board has decided the company will continue operating independently.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:07pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Rise in spirits, but total alcohol consumption steady (Media Release)
PU
11:07pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : New lending to households rises 3.9 percent (Media Release)
PU
11:01pAsia stocks edge up as weak data lift stimulus hopes
RE
10:52pAsia stocks edge up as weak data lift stimulus hopes
RE
10:40pJapan downgrades second-quarter GDP as trade war dulls business investment
RE
10:37pCITRUS AUSTRALIA : calls for immediate changes to water market
PU
10:28pSummers Sounds the Alarm -- Journal Report
DJ
10:23pDiplomatic row with South Korea starts to hurt Japan's services account
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

