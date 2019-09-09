Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:16am EDT
WeWork Parent Weighs Further Cut to Its Valuation

WeWork's parent is eyeing a valuation for its initial public offering that could fall below $20 billion as some existing investors push the workspace company to shelve the planned offering. 

 
San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City

San Francisco said Sunday that it has offered $2.5 billion to acquire PG&E Corp.'s electrical lines serving the city. 

 
Interpublic Appoints Philippe Krakowsky as Chief Operating Officer

Interpublic Group is promoting longtime executive Philippe Krakowsky to a newly created position of chief operating officer, putting him in line to succeed Chief Executive Michael I. Roth. 

 
Nissan Board to Meet on CEO Succession Plan

Nissan Motor's board will discuss on Monday a plan to replace Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, and if directors approve the plan it would set in motion a formal search for candidates. 

 
Apple Bets More Cameras Can Keep iPhone Humming

The new iPhone is expected to remain the star of Apple's annual publicity showcase, but the spotlight is starting to turn toward younger products the company is counting on for growth. 

 
'It Chapter Two' Reaps Second-Biggest Horror Opening-Behind First 'It'

The brooding horror sequel "It Chapter Two" gave the domestic box office a much-needed jolt over the weekend. 

 
Is Facebook a Monopoly or Just Winning the Game?

Everything you can do Facebook and its big tech counterparts can do bigger. The question is whether domination prevents startups from even trying. 

 
Businesses Scramble to Meet California Data-Privacy Deadline

The California Consumer Privacy Act was designed to make tech giants more transparent about how they handle consumer data-and now companies from Starbucks to the Gap also are racing to comply. 

 
Investors Notch Victory Over Fannie, Freddie Profits

Investors in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac notched a win in their yearslong challenge to the U.S. sweep of nearly all of the mortgage-finance giants' profits. 

 
In the Race to Dominate 5G, China Sprints Ahead

The super-fast wireless technology 5G is expected to revolutionize everything from driving to surgery, and everybody wants to be first. Beijing is using its authoritarian power to clear obstacles on the ground.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25aFutures edge higher on hopes of monetary stimulus
RE
07:18aSaudi Arabia's ACWA Power to focus more on renewable energy projects - CEO
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aKenya's Equity Group in talks to buy controlling stake in DRC bank
RE
07:12aChina caps insurers' investments in their shareholders
RE
07:09aSouth Africa's state defence firm Denel names new finance chief
RE
07:07aTrade war, global economic uncertainty cloud oil outlook at Asia conference
RE
07:07aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : More efforts needed to boost trust in business and finance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
3POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group