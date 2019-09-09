Media Stocks Struggle to Erase Earnings-Related Losses

Meredith is trading near its lowest level in more than six years, and New York Times shares haven't recovered since the company's latest earnings report on Aug. 7. Both publishers face dimmer outlooks.

FDA Warns Juul About Marketing Products as Safer Than Cigarettes

Juul Labs has wrongfully marketed its electronic cigarettes and liquids as being safer than traditional cigarettes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Elliott Discloses AT&T Stake and Calls for Shake-Up

Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T, criticized the company's strategy and called on the telecommunications giant to shed unnecessary assets. AT&T shares rose.

Novartis Pledges More Transparency on Data Concerns

Novartis, under fire for keeping a data-manipulation issue with its treatment Zolgensma under wraps for several months, vowed to more quickly disclose any similar concerns in the future.

One Wall Street Bank Thinks Boeing Can Rally to $500

Boeing shares haven't yet recovered from the fallout stemming from the grounding of the 737 MAX. But they are worth taking a second look at, Morgan Stanley says.

Irish Banks Battered as Disorderly Brexit Looms

Some of the stocks worst hit by Brexit uncertainty aren't in the U.K.: They are Irish banks. The Republic of Ireland's two largest lenders are among the worst-performing European banks this year.

Nissan CEO Saikawa Steps Down, Operating Chief Is Acting Successor

Nissan Motor Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa is resigning, ending a term marked by controversy over the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn and a sharp falloff in profits.

Hedge Fund Paulson Opposes Oil Company Merger

Paulson & Co. wants to block Callon Petroleum's proposed takeover of a smaller rival and is pushing the oil producer to sell itself instead.

British Airways Cancels Hundreds of Flights Over Pilot Strike

The U.K. carrier canceled almost all of its flights globally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday because of strike action by the airline's pilots over pay.

WeWork Parent Weighs Further Cut to Its Valuation

WeWork's parent is eyeing a valuation for its initial public offering that could fall below $20 billion as some existing investors push the workspace company to shelve the planned offering.