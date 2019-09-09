Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 01:15pm EDT
Media Stocks Struggle to Erase Earnings-Related Losses

Meredith is trading near its lowest level in more than six years, and New York Times shares haven't recovered since the company's latest earnings report on Aug. 7. Both publishers face dimmer outlooks. 

 
FDA Warns Juul About Marketing Products as Safer Than Cigarettes

Juul Labs has wrongfully marketed its electronic cigarettes and liquids as being safer than traditional cigarettes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. 

 
Elliott Discloses AT&T Stake and Calls for Shake-Up

Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T, criticized the company's strategy and called on the telecommunications giant to shed unnecessary assets. AT&T shares rose. 

 
Novartis Pledges More Transparency on Data Concerns

Novartis, under fire for keeping a data-manipulation issue with its treatment Zolgensma under wraps for several months, vowed to more quickly disclose any similar concerns in the future. 

 
One Wall Street Bank Thinks Boeing Can Rally to $500

Boeing shares haven't yet recovered from the fallout stemming from the grounding of the 737 MAX. But they are worth taking a second look at, Morgan Stanley says. 

 
Irish Banks Battered as Disorderly Brexit Looms

Some of the stocks worst hit by Brexit uncertainty aren't in the U.K.: They are Irish banks. The Republic of Ireland's two largest lenders are among the worst-performing European banks this year. 

 
Nissan CEO Saikawa Steps Down, Operating Chief Is Acting Successor

Nissan Motor Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa is resigning, ending a term marked by controversy over the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn and a sharp falloff in profits. 

 
Hedge Fund Paulson Opposes Oil Company Merger

Paulson & Co. wants to block Callon Petroleum's proposed takeover of a smaller rival and is pushing the oil producer to sell itself instead. 

 
British Airways Cancels Hundreds of Flights Over Pilot Strike

The U.K. carrier canceled almost all of its flights globally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday because of strike action by the airline's pilots over pay. 

 
WeWork Parent Weighs Further Cut to Its Valuation

WeWork's parent is eyeing a valuation for its initial public offering that could fall below $20 billion as some existing investors push the workspace company to shelve the planned offering.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29pGerman tax take could fall further, government adviser says
RE
01:23pOil gets boost as new Saudi minister commits to output cuts
RE
01:22pOil gets boost as new Saudi minister commits to output cuts
RE
01:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12pTALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE : TCC Launches Student Life Office to Students, Faculty and Staff
PU
12:57pYCEA YORK COUNTY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE : Barley Snyder Hires Two New Attorneys
PU
12:54pUK bluechips give up gains as sterling strengthens
RE
12:53pPompeo looking forward to completed U.S.-Japan trade deal at U.N. General Assembly
RE
12:42pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Announces Establishment of a Milk Donation Reimbursement Program
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD : Air France-KLM knocked by Aigle Azur rescue bid
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Unending Oil Theft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group