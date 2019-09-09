Uber, Lyft Poised to Lose Fight Against California Measure

The proposed bill would force ride-sharing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft to reclassify many drivers as full-time employees, likely upending their business model.

Activist Investor Challenges AT&T Over Strategy, Board

Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T, criticized the company's strategy and called on the telecommunications giant to shed unnecessary assets. AT&T shares rose.

Moody's Cuts Ford's Bond Rating to Junk Status

The ratings company cited weak cash generation and a yearslong restructuring plan that the auto maker is undertaking just as the car market softens globally.

Wendy's Puts Breakfast on the Menu

The burger chain said it will bring back breakfast across its U.S. restaurants next year as fast-food companies compete to lure diners during more of the day.

Attorneys General Launch Probe of Google

A bipartisan group of 50 attorneys general representing almost every state officially kicked off an antitrust probe of Google, saying the search giant's dominance raises troubling concerns.

U.S. Files Criminal Charges Against Chinese Professor Linked to Huawei

The U.S. has filed criminal charges against a Chinese professor in Texas accused of stealing a U.S. startup's technology for Huawei Technologies, escalating the U.S.'s investigations into issues related to the telecom giant.

Media Stocks Struggle to Erase Earnings-Related Losses

Meredith is trading near its lowest level in more than six years, and New York Times shares haven't recovered since the company's latest earnings report on Aug. 7. Both publishers face dimmer outlooks.

FDA Warns Juul About Marketing Products as Safer Than Cigarettes

Juul Labs has wrongfully marketed its electronic cigarettes and liquids as being safer than traditional cigarettes, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Novartis Pledges More Transparency on Data Concerns

Novartis, under fire for keeping a data-manipulation issue with its treatment Zolgensma under wraps for several months, vowed to more quickly disclose any similar concerns in the future.

One Wall Street Bank Thinks Boeing Can Rally to $500

Boeing shares haven't yet recovered from the fallout stemming from the grounding of the 737 MAX. But they are worth taking a second look at, Morgan Stanley says.