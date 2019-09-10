Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/10/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Are Apple's Shares Approaching a Speed Bump?

As consumers await Apple's unveiling of its new iPhone, investors best beware. The company's stock tends to rise in the month leading up to announcing a new phone, only to fall in the month following the reveal. 

 
MAX Grounding Puts Boeing on Track for Fewest Deliveries in Eight Years

The plane maker delivered 18 jetliners in August, leaving the aerospace giant on track for its lowest annual total in eight years. 

 
For Drug Companies, There Are Real Costs to Unpopularity

Drug investors should expect harsh rhetoric from Washington as the 2020 election approaches. 

 
FTC Warns CBD Companies About Treatment Claims

The Federal Trade Commission is taking aim at certain companies that sell cannabidiol, or CBD, and have claimed their products can treat or cure serious diseases and health conditions. 

 
Amazon's New Multistory Warehouse Aims to Cut Delivery Times

Amazon.com has agreed to take space in a first-of-its-kind three-story warehouse, a new type of fulfillment center that could reduce delivery times in congested cities to hours rather than days. 

 
Activist Wants AT&T to Be More Like Verizon

An activist investor's attempt to force a strategy revamp at AT&T spotlights the diverging paths the two largest U.S. wireless carriers have taken in search of growth. 

 
Chip Makers Still Await Clearance to Sell to Huawei

The U.S. has yet to green-light any sales to Huawei Technologies, frustrating chip makers more than two months after President Trump agreed to ease export restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant. 

 
Electric-Truck Maker Rivian Gets New Cash From Cox Enterprises

Rivian Automotive, an electric pickup-truck startup backed by automotive and technology giants including Amazon.com, has landed $350 million from privately held Cox Enterprises. 

 
Airbnb Leads $20 Million Funding Round Into Atlas Obscura

The Brooklyn-based media and experiences company Atlas Obscura plans to use the money to expand its trips and local experiences. 

 
Moody's Cuts Ford's Bond Rating to Junk Status

The ratings company cited weak cash generation and a yearslong restructuring plan that the auto maker is undertaking just as the car market softens globally.

