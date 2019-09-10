Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/10/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Charles Schwab Plans Layoffs as Falling Interest Rates Hurt Profit

Charles Schwab is cutting about 600 jobs, as it deals with the impact of lower interest rates. 

 
GE to Give Up Majority Control of Baker Hughes

General Electric is giving up majority control of Baker Hughes, selling shares in the oil-field services firm that will raise about $3 billion cash but trigger a more-than-$7-billion accounting charge. 

 
GameStop Grapples With Falling Sales as Competition Looms

The videogame retailer's sales fell 14% as consumers increasingly download games instead of buying packaged software. 

 
Abraaj Breakup Sees Actis Take Over More Funds

The collapse of Abraaj, once the world's largest emerging markets private-equity firm, has provided opportunities for its former rivals to expand into new markets by assuming management of its assets. 

 
China's Anbang to Sell Hotels for More Than $5.8 Billion

China's Anbang agreed to sell luxury hotels for more than $5.8 billion even as a California individual had secretly created a series of fake deeds to transfer ownership for up to a half-dozen of the properties. 

 
Reliance Nippon Life Asset to Launch $190 Million Fund This Month

India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management plans to launch a $190 million fund of venture capital funds around the end of September, said an executive of the firm's new majority owner, Nippon Life Insurance Co. 

 
Apple Unveils New iPhones, Low-Price Subscription Services

Apple unveiled a trio of iPhones with additional cameras and stronger battery life, betting the moves coupled with subscription services will enliven flagging sales of the devices. 

 
JPMorgan CEO Dimon Raises Specter of Zero Rates

The biggest bank in the U.S. is starting to prepare for how to make money if interest rates in the U.S. drop to zero. 

 
Executives Say $1 Billion for AI Research Isn't Enough

The announcement of a nearly $1 billion federal commitment toward artificial-intelligence research drew a mixed response from business leaders who said the U.S. needs to do more to maintain a competitive edge in AI. 

 
Mallinckrodt Shares Rise After It Agrees to Sell BioVectra

Mallinckrodt agreed to sell its contract drug-manufacturing subsidiary to private-equity firm H.I.G. Capital in a deal worth up to $250 million, sending its stock price up 85%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.18% 216.7 Delayed Quote.35.77%
BAKER HUGHES -0.29% 24.11 Delayed Quote.12.47%
GAMESTOP CORP. 6.93% 5.09 Delayed Quote.-62.28%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 2.01% 9.14 Delayed Quote.20.74%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 1.27% 116.87 Delayed Quote.18.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 62.72 Delayed Quote.13.89%
MALLINCKRODT PLC 84.76% 3.88 Delayed Quote.-75.44%
RELIANCE CAPITAL 2.13% 36 End-of-day quote.-84.64%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 2.07% 41.95 Delayed Quote.1.01%
WTI -0.33% 57.77 Delayed Quote.24.67%
