Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Charles Schwab Plans Layoffs as Falling Interest Rates Hurt Profit

Charles Schwab is cutting about 600 jobs, as it deals with the impact of lower interest rates. 

 
Apple Undercuts Rivals With Streaming Price

Apple revealed a trio of upgraded iPhones, including a lower-priced model, and detailed its plans to enter the increasingly competitive video-streaming market with an offering that is cheaper than rivals. 

 
GE to Give Up Majority Control of Baker Hughes

General Electric is giving up majority control of Baker Hughes, selling shares in the oil-field services firm that will raise about $3 billion cash but trigger a more-than-$7-billion accounting charge. 

 
GameStop Grapples With Falling Sales as Competition Looms

The videogame retailer's sales fell 14% as consumers increasingly download games instead of buying packaged software. 

 
China's Anbang to Sell Hotels for More Than $5.8 Billion

China's Anbang agreed to sell luxury hotels for more than $5.8 billion even as a California individual had secretly created a series of fake deeds to transfer ownership for up to a half-dozen of the properties. 

 
Reliance Nippon Life Asset to Launch $190 Million Fund This Month

India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management plans to launch a $190 million fund of venture capital funds around the end of September, said an executive of the firm's new majority owner, Nippon Life Insurance Co. 

 
JPMorgan CEO Dimon Raises Specter of Zero Rates

The biggest bank in the U.S. is starting to prepare for how to make money if interest rates in the U.S. drop to zero. 

 
Executives Say $1 Billion for AI Research Isn't Enough

The announcement of a nearly $1 billion federal commitment toward artificial-intelligence research drew a mixed response from business leaders who said the U.S. needs to do more to maintain a competitive edge in AI. 

 
Mallinckrodt Shares Rise After It Agrees to Sell BioVectra

Mallinckrodt agreed to sell its contract drug-manufacturing subsidiary to private-equity firm H.I.G. Capital in a deal worth up to $250 million, sending its stock price up 85%. 

 
Uber Cuts More Than 400 Jobs

Uber cut 435 technical employees in the company's latest downsizing as it faces market pressures to turn a profit and the possibility of higher driver pay.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.18% 216.7 Delayed Quote.35.77%
BAKER HUGHES -0.29% 24.11 Delayed Quote.12.47%
GAMESTOP CORP. 6.93% 5.09 Delayed Quote.-59.67%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 2.01% 9.14 Delayed Quote.20.74%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 1.27% 116.87 Delayed Quote.18.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.19% 62.76 Delayed Quote.13.89%
MALLINCKRODT PLC 84.76% 3.88 Delayed Quote.-75.44%
RELIANCE CAPITAL 2.13% 36 End-of-day quote.-84.32%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 2.07% 41.95 Delayed Quote.1.01%
WTI -0.36% 57.77 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09aDollar supported in cautious trade ahead of ECB
RE
02:02aU.S. firms sour on their future in China as trade war bites - AmCham
RE
02:01aChina exempts 16 types of U.S. goods from additional tariffs
RE
01:46aFACEBOOK : Libra seeks payment system licence from Swiss FINMA
RE
01:42aDollar supported in cautious trade ahead of ECB
RE
01:42aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : The President of Kazakhstan has met with Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China
PU
01:35aNORTHERN BITCOIN : Starts with own wallet app 'wallace'
EQ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08aIn a fracturing world, central banks still stuck together
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Henlius Biotech launches $477 million HK IPO, testing market amid protests
5Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group