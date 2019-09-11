Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Purdue Pharma Near Settlement with Cities, States Over Opioids

Purdue Pharma is close to securing support from states and local governments for a multibillion-dollar deal that will enable it to resolve mounting litigation. 

 
As Juul Moves Abroad, It's Leaving Some of Its U.S. Restrictions Behind

As Juul Labs Inc. expands its e-cigarettes internationally, it hasn't placed the same restrictions on sales to combat underage vaping in Asia and other markets around the world as it has in the U.S. 

 
Forever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing

The retail chain has faced a cash crunch for months, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
HSBC Looks to Unload French Retail Bank

The move to reduce its footprint in Europe would be one of its first strategic actions under new interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn. 

 
California Passes Landmark Bill Requiring Contract Workers to Be Labeled as Employees

California passed landmark employment legislation that challenges the business model of such "gig-economy" companies as ride-hailing giants Uber Technologies and Lyft, some of the brightest stars in Silicon Valley. 

 
GM Recalls 3.5 Million Trucks, SUVs Over Brake Defect

GM is recalling about 3.5 million 2014-2018 model-year trucks and SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that makes it harder for drivers to apply the brakes. 

 
Nissan Management Withholds Full Ghosn Report From Board

Nissan Motor's management has yet to give its board the complete 170-page report detailing alleged wrongdoing by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, drawing complaints from some directors. 

 
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Makes $36.6 Billion Offer for London Rival

A deal would unite two of the world's major stock exchanges when both regions are under political pressure, with Hong Kong reeling from a summer of violent protests and London gripped by political paralysis. 

 
Mexican Government Gives Pemex $5 Billion Capital Injection

The Mexican government plans to give state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos a $5 billion capital injection to lower debt and help stabilize the company's finances, the Finance Ministry said. 

 
A New Land Rover Drops, and Other Scenes From the Auto Show

Digital displays, electric vehicles and talk of China's slowing auto market dominated the 2019 IAA Frankfurt Motor Show, but the return of the Land Rover Defender made a big impression.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.94% 625.5 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.93% 61.04 Delayed Quote.13.89%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 3.11% 497 End-of-day quote.-13.11%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.94% 718 End-of-day quote.-16.13%
RENAULT -1.04% 56.19 Real-time Quote.4.09%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 1.18% 33.915 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -3.40% 55.99 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59pPurdue OxyContin settlement would rank among largest in pharma history
RE
03:56pEuropean Fiscal Board proposes radical overhaul of EU budget rules
RE
03:52pTHOMAS BOONE PICKENS : 'Oracle of oil' T. Boone Pickens dies at 91
RE
03:46pPURDUE PHARMA REACHES TENTATIVE OPIOID SETTLEMENT : sources
RE
03:44pPurdue Pharma reaches tentative opioid settlement - sources
RE
03:36pEXPLAINER : Advertising executives point to five ways Google stifles business
RE
03:25pMid America Mortgage Selects ReverseVision as Technology Partner to Debut HECM and Reverse Products
SE
03:20pEuro dips to one-week low before ECB meeting
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5CARREFOUR : Carrefour denies weighing bid for French retail rival Casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group