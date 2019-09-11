Purdue Pharma Near Settlement with Cities, States Over Opioids

Purdue Pharma is close to securing support from states and local governments for a multibillion-dollar deal that will enable it to resolve mounting litigation.

As Juul Moves Abroad, It's Leaving Some of Its U.S. Restrictions Behind

As Juul Labs Inc. expands its e-cigarettes internationally, it hasn't placed the same restrictions on sales to combat underage vaping in Asia and other markets around the world as it has in the U.S.

Forever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing

The retail chain has faced a cash crunch for months, according to people familiar with the matter.

HSBC Looks to Unload French Retail Bank

The move to reduce its footprint in Europe would be one of its first strategic actions under new interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn.

California Passes Landmark Bill Requiring Contract Workers to Be Labeled as Employees

California passed landmark employment legislation that challenges the business model of such "gig-economy" companies as ride-hailing giants Uber Technologies and Lyft, some of the brightest stars in Silicon Valley.

GM Recalls 3.5 Million Trucks, SUVs Over Brake Defect

GM is recalling about 3.5 million 2014-2018 model-year trucks and SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that makes it harder for drivers to apply the brakes.

Nissan Management Withholds Full Ghosn Report From Board

Nissan Motor's management has yet to give its board the complete 170-page report detailing alleged wrongdoing by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, drawing complaints from some directors.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange Makes $36.6 Billion Offer for London Rival

A deal would unite two of the world's major stock exchanges when both regions are under political pressure, with Hong Kong reeling from a summer of violent protests and London gripped by political paralysis.

Mexican Government Gives Pemex $5 Billion Capital Injection

The Mexican government plans to give state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos a $5 billion capital injection to lower debt and help stabilize the company's finances, the Finance Ministry said.

A New Land Rover Drops, and Other Scenes From the Auto Show

Digital displays, electric vehicles and talk of China's slowing auto market dominated the 2019 IAA Frankfurt Motor Show, but the return of the Land Rover Defender made a big impression.