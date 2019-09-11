Billionaire Cashes Out of Online Fashion-Next Stop? The Moon

The Japanese billionaire who wants to fly around the moon on Elon Musk's spaceship is exiting his online fashion business back on earth by selling control to Yahoo Japan.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Files for Hong Kong IPO of Its Asian Business

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is planning to tap the Hong Kong market again to list its Asian beer business after calling off its nearly $10 billion initial public offering two months ago.

Groupon Said to Be Pursuing Acquisition as Business Faces Pressure From Investors

Daily-deals company Groupon is pursuing an acquisition amid discontent among shareholders about the firm's financial performance and stock price, people familiar with the matter say. The target could be Yelp, the San Francisco-based online-review company, according to two other people familiar with the situation.

U.K. Could Block Hong Kong Bid for London Exchange

The U.K. government is unlikely to approve a potential $36.6 billion takeover of London Stock Exchange Group PLC by its Hong Kong rival because it forms too critical a part of the country's financial infrastructure.

Blackstone Raises Largest Ever Real-Estate Fund at $20.5 Billion

The mammoth fund comes even as high returns have gotten tougher to come by late in this real-estate cycle.

HSBC Looks to Unload French Retail Bank

The move to reduce its footprint in Europe would be one of its first strategic actions under new interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn.

Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Taking Medical Leave

Oracle Corp. said one of its two chief executives, Mark Hurd, will take a medical leave of absence, removing the tech giant's top executive for sales and strategy at a time of intensifying competition in the business-software market.

Regulators Split On MAX Return

Boeing said the return to service of the 737 MAX jetliner could vary from country to country unless global regulators can agree on a single path to approving software and training changes.

StarKist Hit With $100 Million Fine in Tuna Price-Fixing Case

StarKist Co. has been ordered to pay a $100 million penalty for its role in a conspiracy that prosecutors say inflated the prices consumers paid for canned tuna.

Mexican Government Gives Pemex $5 Billion Capital Injection

The Mexican government plans to give state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos a $5 billion capital injection to lower debt and help stabilize the company's finances, the Finance Ministry said.