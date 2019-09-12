Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/12/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Broadcom Posts Better Margins, Revenue

said Thursday its margins and revenue improved in the latest period, even as demand remains sluggish amid U.S.-China trade tensions along with export restrictions to Huawei Technologies Co. 

 
GE Chief Says Assets Sales Will Reap $38 Billion

CEO Larry Culp sees stronger demand at the company's power division but warns interest rates will boost pension obligations by $7 billion. 

 
Verizon Ventures Prepares for 5G Startup Wave

As wireless carriers begin rolling out next-generation 5G network technology and as 5G-enabled smartphones reach consumers, some investors are readying for a boom in new startups. 

 
United Auto Workers Official Charged in Widening Federal Probe

Vance Pearson, director of the UAW's Region 5 office in Missouri, was charged in a widening federal investigation into corruption within the UAW's top ranks. He is the tenth person charged in the yearslong probe. 

 
Oracle's Slightly Cloudier Future

The software giant's shift in leadership comes just as Wall Street is looking for refreshed growth. 

 
Groupon Shares Slide as Investors Fret Over Possible Yelp Deal

Investors aren't buying into Groupon's plans to reverse its yearslong slump by making a splashy deal. 

 
Google Subpoenaed for Details on Its Ad Business

The subpoena includes more than 200 questions and demands for records. Many of the questions appear designed to solicit evidence that Google engaged in anticompetitive conduct in building up its powerful position. 

 
Old Navy Plans to Open 800 More Stores

Gap's Old Navy brand plans to open hundreds of stores as it prepares to split from its parent company at a time when slower sales and online rivals are challenging many bricks-and-mortar chains. 

 
Google Pays More Than $1 Billion to Settle French Tax Cases

The Alphabet subsidiary is paying more than $1 billion in fines and back taxes to settle a pair of tax disputes in France, where it has faced a number of investigations over the yers. 

 
Kroger's Sales Rise after Digital Investments

Kroger Co. reported slightly higher sales in its latest quarter after recent investments in online ordering and other efforts to draw in new customers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.23% 1234.97 Delayed Quote.16.75%
BROADCOM INC 0.86% 300.58 Delayed Quote.17.20%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.07% 9.26 Delayed Quote.23.65%
GROUPON INC -3.99% 2.89 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
KROGER 0.08% 25.59 Delayed Quote.-7.02%
PEARSON PLC -0.35% 863.8 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.50% 60.43 Delayed Quote.6.21%
YELP INC 5.55% 36.52 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
