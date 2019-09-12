Juul Debates Pushing Back on E-Cigarette Ban

Juul is debating internally whether to embrace or push back on part of the Trump administration's plan to pull most e-cigarettes from the market.

Purdue Ditched Earlier Plans for Opioid-Treatment Nonprofit

The OxyContin maker nixed plans earlier this year to launch a foundation to fund opioid-addiction treatment and research as the company rethought its strategy amid hundreds of lawsuits and a possible bankruptcy filing.

Feds Step Up Safety Investigation on Nissan's Auto-Braking System

Federal safety regulators are taking a closer look into the automatic emergency-braking system on more than a half-million Nissan Rogue sport-utility vehicles, which owners complain can cause their vehicles to slam on the brakes for no reason.

FTC to Clarify Its Power to Regulate Big Tech

The Federal Trade Commission plans to lay out exactly how U.S. antitrust laws apply to big technology companies-an effort intended to guide its own enforcement and highlight potential regulatory gaps.

GE Chief Says Assets Sales Will Reap $38 Billion

CEO Larry Culp sees stronger demand at the company's power division but warns interest rates will boost pension obligations by $7 billion.

Broadcom Says Core Chip Business Has Bottomed Out

Chip maker Broadcom Inc., hard hit by U.S.-China trade tensions and export restrictions to Huawei Technologies Co., on Thursday said it believes its core semiconductor business has bottomed out but isn't quite in recovery mode yet.

SmileDirectClub Plunges 28% on First Day of Trading

Reality bites for teeth-straightening startup SmileDirectClub, which plunged 28% on its first day of trading.

United Auto Workers Official Charged in Widening Federal Probe

Vance Pearson, director of the UAW's Region 5 office in Missouri, was charged with embezzlement of union money in an expanding federal corruption investigation just as contract talks with auto makers pick up.

Verizon Ventures Prepares for 5G Startup Wave

As wireless carriers begin rolling out next-generation 5G network technology and as 5G-enabled smartphones reach consumers, some investors are readying for a boom in new startups.

Groupon Shares Slide as Investors Fret Over Possible Yelp Deal

Investors aren't buying into Groupon's plans to reverse its yearslong slump by making a splashy deal.