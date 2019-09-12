Juul Debates Pushing Back on E-Cigarette Ban

Juul is debating internally whether to embrace or push back on part of the Trump administration's plan to pull most e-cigarettes from the market.

Purdue Ditched Earlier Plans for Opioid-Treatment Nonprofit

The OxyContin maker nixed plans earlier this year to launch a foundation to fund opioid-addiction treatment and research as the company rethought its strategy amid hundreds of lawsuits and a possible bankruptcy filing.

TPG Consortium to Buy Columbia Asia's Southeast Asian Hospital Assets

A consortium that includes U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital has signed a deal to buy Southeast Asia hospital assets owned by Columbia Pacific Management Inc. for around $1.2 billion, people familiar with the deal said.

Warburg Pincus-Backed ESR Cayman Plans to Relaunch Hong Kong IPO

Warburg Pincus-backed ESR Cayman is considering tapping the Hong Kong equity market again, after postponing its initial public offering three months ago.

Feds Step Up Safety Investigation on Nissan's Auto-Braking System

Federal safety regulators are taking a closer look into the automatic emergency-braking system on more than a half-million Nissan Rogue sport-utility vehicles, which owners complain can cause their vehicles to slam on the brakes for no reason.

FTC to Clarify Its Power to Regulate Big Tech

The Federal Trade Commission plans to lay out exactly how U.S. antitrust laws apply to big technology companies-an effort intended to guide its own enforcement and highlight potential regulatory gaps.

California Bill Aimed at Ride Hailing Heralds Change Beyond Tech Firms

A landmark California employment bill that passed Wednesday could have implications for companies in fields far beyond technology and ride-hailing.

GE Chief Says Assets Sales Will Reap $38 Billion

CEO Larry Culp sees stronger demand at the company's power division but warns interest rates will boost pension obligations by $7 billion.

Mexico's Pemex Sells Bonds for $7.5 Billion in Refinancing

Pemex said the refinancing operation is the largest in its history, and that all of the money will be used to refinance existing debt. It was the state-oil company's first foray into international capital markets this year.

Broadcom Says Core Chip Business Has Bottomed Out

Chip maker Broadcom Inc., hard hit by U.S.-China trade tensions and export restrictions to Huawei Technologies Co., on Thursday said it believes its core semiconductor business has bottomed out but isn't quite in recovery mode yet.