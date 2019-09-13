Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/13/2019 | 07:16am EDT
WeWork to List on Nasdaq, Make Governance Changes

WeWork's parent company will list its shares on Nasdaq and plans sweeping changes to its governance, as the shared workspace provider speeds up preparations for its initial public offering in the face of tepid interest from investors. 

 
For Chinese Companies, Hong Kong Is Hard to Replace

The city's stock market meets the needs of China's corporate sector in a way rivals cannot. 

 
Wine and Liquor No Longer Mix

Drinks companies like Jameson Whiskey-owner Pernod Ricard and Diageo have been getting out of wine brands after struggles in the business. 

 
Juul Debates Pushing Back on E-Cigarette Ban

Juul is debating whether to embrace or push back on part of the Trump administration's plan to pull most e-cigarettes from the market. 

 
Purdue Ditched Earlier Plans for Opioid-Treatment Nonprofit

The OxyContin maker nixed plans earlier this year to launch a foundation to fund opioid-addiction treatment and research as the company rethought its strategy amid hundreds of lawsuits and a possible bankruptcy filing. 

 
TPG Consortium to Buy Columbia Pacific's Southeast Asian Hospital Assets for $1.2B

UPDATED: U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital and a consortium partner have agreed to buy Southeast Asian hospital assets owned by Columbia Pacific Management Inc. 

 
Warburg Pincus-Backed ESR Cayman Plans to Relaunch Hong Kong IPO

Warburg Pincus-backed ESR Cayman is considering tapping the Hong Kong equity market again, after postponing its initial public offering three months ago. 

 
IBM Debuts Tech Meant to Reduce Third-Party Breaches

The company says its new mainframes designed for cloud data centers will allow users to pull their data from their suppliers if needed, reducing the risk of a breach. 

 
Feds Step Up Safety Investigation on Nissan's Auto-Braking System

Federal safety regulators are taking a closer look into the automatic emergency-braking system on more than a half-million Nissan Rogue sport-utility vehicles, which owners complain can cause their vehicles to slam on the brakes for no reason. 

 
California Bill Aimed at Ride Hailing Heralds Change Beyond Tech Firms

A landmark California employment bill that passed Wednesday could have implications for companies in fields far beyond technology and ride-hailing.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO -3.42% 3265.5 Delayed Quote.20.98%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.30% 8194.467382 Delayed Quote.21.84%
PERNOD RICARD -1.72% 165.8 Real-time Quote.17.66%
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC 1.18% 945 Delayed Quote.17.71%
