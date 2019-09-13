Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/13/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Traffic Ahead for Auto Lenders

Auto lenders have enjoyed driving on an open road for a while. It is about to get more congested. 

 
WeWork Parent Adjusts Corporate Governance Ahead of Nasdaq IPO

WeWork's parent agreed to make sweeping governance changes and chose Nasdaq for its exchange, as the shared-workspace provider scrambles to keep its closely watched initial public offering on track. 

 
PG&E Strikes $11 Billion Settlement With Insurers Over Wildfires

PG&E Corp. agreed on an $11 billion settlement to resolve the majority of claims by insurance carriers from the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire. 

 
London Stock Exchange Rejects Bid From Hong Kong Rival

The U.K. exchange operator rejected a $36.6 billion bid from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, saying it had "fundamental concerns" about the price and Hong Kong's long-term future as a financial gateway. 

 
House Committee Requests Tech Executives' Emails in Antitrust Probe

Congress is ramping up its probe into the tech industry, with House lawmakers demanding emails and executive communications from four technology giants as they look for evidence of anticompetitive behavior. 

 
WeWork to List on Nasdaq, Make Governance Changes

WeWork's parent chose to list on Nasdaq and outlined sweeping governance changes as it speeds up IPO preparations in the face of tepid investor interest. 

 
U.S. Caps Fannie, Freddie Lending for Multifamily Properties

The federal regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac moved to cap the total amount of loans for multifamily rental properties that the mortgage-finance companies are allowed to purchase each year. 

 
For Chinese Companies, Hong Kong Is Hard to Replace

The city's stock market meets the needs of China's corporate sector in a way rivals cannot. 

 
Wine and Liquor No Longer Mix

Drinks companies like Jameson Whiskey-owner Pernod Ricard and Diageo have been getting out of wine brands after struggles in the business. 

 
Juul Debates Pushing Back on E-Cigarette Ban

Juul is debating whether to embrace or push back on part of the Trump administration's plan to pull most e-cigarettes from the market.

