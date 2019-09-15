Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/15/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Boeing's Board to Weigh Engineering, Safety Changes Following 737 MAX Crashes

Boeing's board is expected to consider revamping the aerospace giant's engineering department as among the first tangible internal changes following two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX airliner. 

 
United Auto Workers Calls for Strike at GM's U.S. Factories

The United Auto Workers has called for a strike at General Motors' U.S. factories, its first major work stoppage in more than a decade. Union leadership is instructing roughly 46,000 factory workers to walk off the job or stay home until further notice. 

 
Global Cloud Xchange Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Global Cloud Xchange filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday after reaching a deal with lenders that will erase $150 million in debt and hands control of the telecommunications company to its senior bondholders. 

 
As Gucci Tripped on Social Media, Sales Fell

The fashion brand soared as it forged connections with hip-hop artists and streetwear influencers on Instagram and other platforms, but the momentum reversed when Gucci brought out a sweater likened to blackface. 

 
No One Wants to Hire the Fired Wells Fargo Branch Staffers

Wells Fargo fired thousands of branch employees as it tried to deal with millions of potentially fake accounts-and now many of those former workers say they are effectively blacklisted from the banking industry. 

 
It's a Wrap: MoviePass Ends Theater Subscription Service

MoviePass, which gained popularity for attempting to bring a Netflix-style subscription approach to out-of-home entertainment, offered a low price that proved to be unsustainable. 

 
Opioid Relief Rally Is Likely to Stall

Momentum in settlement talks to resolve opioid litigation has spurred a stock market rally, but the danger for investors is far from over. 

 
Battle to Power Electric Vehicles Reaches Sweden

Swedish upstart Northvolt is aiming to become the prime provider of batteries to Europe's makers of electric and hybrid cars, but faces tough competition from Asian tech giants. 

 
Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns From Apple's Board

Walt Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger resigned from Apple's board, severing a yearslong connection between the two companies as they prepare to launch competing video-streaming services. 

 
Kamala Harris Assails DOJ's Probe of Car Makers

California Sen. Kamala Harris asked the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate why the department opened an antitrust probe of four car companies who struck a deal with California on vehicle-emissions standards.

