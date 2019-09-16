Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Attack Increases Risks for Saudi Aramco's IPO

The attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities are testing new top officials at the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and the kingdom's national oil ministry, adding fresh risk for investors hoping to take part in Aramco's initial public offering. 

 
Osram Overlooks Concerns to Recommend Ams Takeover Offer

Osram Licht has recommended that its shareholders accept Ams's EUR4.3 billion takeover offer despite expressing concerns about the Austrian semiconductor company's strategy and ability to manage the takeover. 

 
Boeing's Board to Weigh Engineering, Safety Changes Following 737 MAX Crashes

Boeing's board is expected to consider revamping the aerospace giant's engineering department as among the first tangible internal changes following two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX airliner. 

 
OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma Files for Bankruptcy

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protection with a partial deal aimed at resolving thousands of lawsuits filed by states and local municipalities accusing it of fueling the opioid crisis. 

 
United Auto Workers Go On Strike at GM's U.S. Factories

Factory workers at General Motors went on a nationwide strike, in the United Auto Workers' largest work stoppage in more than a decade. 

 
Global Cloud Xchange Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Global Cloud Xchange filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday after reaching a deal with lenders that will erase $150 million in debt and hands control of the telecommunications company to its senior bondholders. 

 
As Gucci Tripped on Social Media, Sales Fell

The fashion brand soared as it forged connections with hip-hop artists and streetwear influencers on Instagram and other platforms, but the momentum reversed when Gucci brought out a sweater likened to blackface. 

 
No One Wants to Hire the Fired Wells Fargo Branch Staffers

Wells Fargo fired thousands of branch employees as it tried to deal with millions of potentially fake accounts-and now many of those former workers say they are effectively blacklisted from the banking industry. 

 
It's a Wrap: MoviePass Ends Theater Subscription Service

MoviePass, which gained popularity for attempting to bring a Netflix-style subscription approach to out-of-home entertainment, offered a low price that proved to be unsustainable. 

 
Opioid Relief Rally Is Likely to Stall

Momentum in settlement talks to resolve opioid litigation has spurred a stock market rally, but the danger for investors is far from over.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.54% 38.86 Delayed Quote.16.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL 9.61% 65.96 Delayed Quote.11.63%
NETFLIX 1.83% 294.15 Delayed Quote.9.90%
OSRAM LICHT 0.32% 37.62 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.56% 48.92 Delayed Quote.6.16%
WTI 8.68% 59.67 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Statistics Bulletin №2 (63)
PU
05:37aBiggest oil price surge since 1991 as 'locked and loaded' U.S. points finger at Iran for attack
RE
05:32aUAW workers head for picket lines in first national strike against GM since 2007
RE
05:26aGerman climate package to cost government 4-5 billion euros per year initially - SPD
RE
05:22aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid for 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
05:22aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Announcement of auction - Reopening of Federal Treasury notes
PU
05:22aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK : Mortgage refinancing supports private consumption
PU
05:18aOil soars after Saudi supply shock, stocks slide
RE
05:17aOil soars after Saudi supply shock, stocks slide
RE
05:17aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Average gross earnings for July 2019 1.1% higher than gross earnings for the previous month
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AND UNIONPAY, THE WORLD'S LARGEST CARD SCHEME, SIGN MOU TO FORM EXPANDED GLOBAL STRATEG..
4Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
5Oil-exporter currencies, safe havens rally after Saudi attacks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group