Attack Increases Risks for Saudi Aramco's IPO

The attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities are testing new top officials at the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and the kingdom's national oil ministry, adding fresh risk for investors hoping to take part in Aramco's initial public offering.

Osram Overlooks Concerns to Recommend Ams Takeover Offer

Osram Licht has recommended that its shareholders accept Ams's EUR4.3 billion takeover offer despite expressing concerns about the Austrian semiconductor company's strategy and ability to manage the takeover.

Boeing's Board to Weigh Engineering, Safety Changes Following 737 MAX Crashes

Boeing's board is expected to consider revamping the aerospace giant's engineering department as among the first tangible internal changes following two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX airliner.

OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma Files for Bankruptcy

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protection with a partial deal aimed at resolving thousands of lawsuits filed by states and local municipalities accusing it of fueling the opioid crisis.

United Auto Workers Go On Strike at GM's U.S. Factories

Factory workers at General Motors went on a nationwide strike, in the United Auto Workers' largest work stoppage in more than a decade.

Global Cloud Xchange Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Global Cloud Xchange filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday after reaching a deal with lenders that will erase $150 million in debt and hands control of the telecommunications company to its senior bondholders.

As Gucci Tripped on Social Media, Sales Fell

The fashion brand soared as it forged connections with hip-hop artists and streetwear influencers on Instagram and other platforms, but the momentum reversed when Gucci brought out a sweater likened to blackface.

No One Wants to Hire the Fired Wells Fargo Branch Staffers

Wells Fargo fired thousands of branch employees as it tried to deal with millions of potentially fake accounts-and now many of those former workers say they are effectively blacklisted from the banking industry.

It's a Wrap: MoviePass Ends Theater Subscription Service

MoviePass, which gained popularity for attempting to bring a Netflix-style subscription approach to out-of-home entertainment, offered a low price that proved to be unsustainable.

Opioid Relief Rally Is Likely to Stall

Momentum in settlement talks to resolve opioid litigation has spurred a stock market rally, but the danger for investors is far from over.